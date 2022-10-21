news-txt”>

A technician returns to the ministry of health. Orazio Schillaci is; from November 2019 Rector of the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”. 56 years old, from Rome, he has been dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery since 2013, and since 2007 he is Full Professor of Nuclear Medicine both in the degree course in Medicine and Surgery and in the degree course in TRM (Techniques of medical radiology). Since 2001 he has been director of the UOC of Nuclear Medicine at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic; he is also president of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine Doctors. Schillaci was a member of the Scientific Committee of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, appointed by the outgoing minister, Roberto Speranza, working alongside the president of the Institute Silvio Brusaferro. In 1990 he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the ‘La Sapienza’ University, where in 1994 he specialized in Nuclear Medicine.

Also at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome, in 2000, he obtained a doctorate in “Radioisotope functional imaging” and in 2009 he specialized in Radiodiagnostics at the University of Rome ‘Tor Vergata’. He was then a member of Health Commissions for the Lazio Region and the Ministry of Health, as well as responsible for national and international research projects, admitted for funding on the basis of competitive calls, including Horizon 2020 of the European Union. The rector of Tor Vergata is also a member of the Editorial Board of the 2 most prestigious international journals in the field of Nuclear Medicine, the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. He has been reviewer for numerous international journals and author of 354 printed publications. He was expert of the Superior Health Council for the three-year period 2006-2009.