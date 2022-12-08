The chamomile (also scientifically called Matricaria recutita) is a plant, which is part of the family of Asteraceae. To be precise, the name derives from the ancient Greek “chamàimēlon”, a word made up of two denominations: which literally means “apple of the ground”. It is given this particular appellation for the smell which is very similar to that of the dwarf apple. Therefore, this splendid plant has been widely known and exploited in all ways since ancient times, mainly used for its sedative and calming abilities.

Only the latest studies have shown that chamomile even has effects hypoglycaemics useful in case of diabetes. In short, a plant that never ceases to surprise us. Let’s find out more about the characteristics and side effects of chamomile. There chamomile it is an aromatic plant with a bushy habit. Its leaves are widely recognizable, as they take on an oblong shape. As for the flowers, they are gathered in small and delicate flower heads and have a white tongue and a yellow corolla.

The fruit itself is made up of an achene of about 1 mm, of a very light colour. The most used part of the plant are the flowers, used above all for the preparation of infusions with a mildly sedative action. There chamomile it mainly has properties antispasmodichewhich are perfectly capable of giving our body muscle relaxation, thanks to the presence in its phytocomplex of plant pigments, in particular, I am referring to flavonoids and coumarins.

These important combinations of active ingredients ensure that the chamomile fully reflects the qualities of any excellent muscle relaxant, very useful in case of intestinal cramps and bad digestion, but also in case of nervous tension and stress, because by causing a sensation of pleasant relaxation with a calming effect on our nervous system, it manages to appease nervousness and panic attacks right from the start. Many are unaware of the fact that chamomile is a completely natural remedy that is also very useful for symptoms related to conjunctivitis.

To be precise, inflammation of the conjunctiva unfortunately causes discomfort, redness and swellings, but it doesn’t end here, because, as if the latter weren’t often enough, they are accompanied by tearing. Therefore, to find relief you can use simple compresses based on chamomile infusion. Preparing it is very simple, because you only need to prepare an infusion, without adding other ingredients. This remedy natural against the symptoms of conjunctivitis is also suitable for the little ones, just follow the instructions without exceeding: every 100 milliliters of water, a spoonful of dried chamomile flower heads