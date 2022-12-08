Home Health What happens if I drink chamomile tea every day? “Caution”
Health

What happens if I drink chamomile tea every day? “Caution”

by admin
What happens if I drink chamomile tea every day? “Caution”

The chamomile (also scientifically called Matricaria recutita) is a plant, which is part of the family of Asteraceae. To be precise, the name derives from the ancient Greek “chamàimēlon”, a word made up of two denominations: which literally means “apple of the ground”. It is given this particular appellation for the smell which is very similar to that of the dwarf apple. Therefore, this splendid plant has been widely known and exploited in all ways since ancient times, mainly used for its sedative and calming abilities.

Only the latest studies have shown that chamomile even has effects hypoglycaemics useful in case of diabetes. In short, a plant that never ceases to surprise us. Let’s find out more about the characteristics and side effects of chamomile. There chamomile it is an aromatic plant with a bushy habit. Its leaves are widely recognizable, as they take on an oblong shape. As for the flowers, they are gathered in small and delicate flower heads and have a white tongue and a yellow corolla.

The fruit itself is made up of an achene of about 1 mm, of a very light colour. The most used part of the plant are the flowers, used above all for the preparation of infusions with a mildly sedative action. There chamomile it mainly has properties antispasmodichewhich are perfectly capable of giving our body muscle relaxation, thanks to the presence in its phytocomplex of plant pigments, in particular, I am referring to flavonoids and coumarins.

These important combinations of active ingredients ensure that the chamomile fully reflects the qualities of any excellent muscle relaxant, very useful in case of intestinal cramps and bad digestion, but also in case of nervous tension and stress, because by causing a sensation of pleasant relaxation with a calming effect on our nervous system, it manages to appease nervousness and panic attacks right from the start. Many are unaware of the fact that chamomile is a completely natural remedy that is also very useful for symptoms related to conjunctivitis.

See also  Allergic to everything, she can only live in a refuge in Valtrebbia

To be precise, inflammation of the conjunctiva unfortunately causes discomfort, redness and swellings, but it doesn’t end here, because, as if the latter weren’t often enough, they are accompanied by tearing. Therefore, to find relief you can use simple compresses based on chamomile infusion. Preparing it is very simple, because you only need to prepare an infusion, without adding other ingredients. This remedy natural against the symptoms of conjunctivitis is also suitable for the little ones, just follow the instructions without exceeding: every 100 milliliters of water, a spoonful of dried chamomile flower heads

You may also like

Melanoma, good results for immunotherapy that infiltrates lymphocytes

AUSTRALIAN FLU / “Peak at Christmas, 3 symptoms...

Intestinal flu, when it can become dangerous

Prostate cancer, discovered mechanism that favors it: Italian...

Australian flu 2022, symptoms in children: what the...

Flu and cold symptoms, because they increase with...

Australian flu, peak of cases in children. Advice...

La Prima broadcast by Armani, the Feltrinelli Foundation...

Covid, mix of vitamin D and Lactoferrin effective...

Scarlet fever: cases on the rise also in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy