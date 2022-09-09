The mold it often forms at home, especially in the bedrooms. But you know what happens if she sleeps in a room with the mold?

Mold is really difficult to eradicate and sometimes we don’t even notice it’s there. But you have to be careful, especially for children. Mold can cause a variety of diseases, here they are all listed.

Room with mold: this is what happens

Mold is not only aesthetically ugly, but it can cause damage to health, especially of children.

The spores of molds dispersed in the air, if inhaled by allergic subjects, can trigger reactions and inflammation in the respiratory tract with rhinitis, cough, cold e conjunctivitis. Many people also suffer from chronic bronchitis.

The rhinitis permanent can occur especially when you spend too much time in contact with mold. It is an inflammation of the nose wall when it has contact with allergens

it can be caused by dust mites and mold ConjunctivitisThe eyes can also be damaged by mold, they can become inflamed and watery.

Among the consequences of mold on health there are also pains and muscle stiffness, physical fatigue, tiredness e weakness.

Dermatological problems

Among the negative effects there are also skin problems such as:

peeling of the skin

of the skin eruptions cutaneous e itch.

Mold and Alzheimer’s: is there a correlation? Here is the study

From some scientific results, it is clear that mold causes even serious health problems. Mold and Alzheimer’s are linked because some species of mold produce proteins beta-amyloids. Beta-amyloid is one of the major components of the senile plaques found in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. However, while linked, these two pathologies are not necessarily linked.

Exposure to mold can cause a variety of diseases and can lead to a condition known as toxic encephalopathy, which can cause a variety of symptoms, including memory loss that can progress to disease.

To eliminate mold, remember that you must eliminate the causes that bring it into your home, otherwise it is useless. A room with mold, especially where you sleep, can cause a lot of problems, so you have to be careful.