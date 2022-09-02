Home Health What happens to those who stop eating bread and pasta? Here are the consequences
Health

What happens to those who stop eating bread and pasta? Here are the consequences

by admin
What happens to those who stop eating bread and pasta? Here are the consequences

Today we still talk about diets low-carb which point to reset the daily amount of carbohydrates. This kind of diets, like the ketoare actually harmful to health. Lately, we also try to remember how crucial it is to introduce all macronutrients in our daily requirement. In fact, including i carbohydrates.

What happens if we stop eating bread and pasta?

Of course, delete the carbohydrates it is tempting for anyone who wants lose weight. It seems like a quick and convenient solution, because the drastic reduction is capable of doing lose weight quickly. But at what price? Mistakenly, she is thought to be missing out grasso, but the opposite happens! Because? THE carbohydrates are integrated into our body in the form of glycogen. Every gram of glycogen accumulates weight in the water three to four times. For this reason, in the moment in which we eliminate carbohydratesour body uses glycogen and there is less water accumulation.

So what we believe to be fat being burned, it really is water!

Carbohydrates are the main one source of energy for the brain. They give us energy and vitality to use throughout the day. When we reduce them a lot, or worse we eliminate them, the brain has consequences. This is what happens with the drastic reduction of carbohydrates: fats burn on the fire of carbohydrates and if the latter are not present, the metabolism of the former it freezes and stops at the level of chetonic bodies, which enter the circulation and accumulate. They are toxic to the body and burn muscles reducing lean mass. Even if with difficulty, the brain still manages to use them. The result is like we have the flu. Plus, by eliminating carbohydrates, all of the our available energy will inevitably decrease and performance will be reduced.

See also  Covid: study, a sufficient vaccine dose after infection - Medicine

When our body does not receive carbohydrates, ours is also affected mental well-being. We also speak at the level of concentration. Did you know, in fact, that the main source of energy for the brain comes from carbohydrates?

The benefit of pasta

Contrary to popular belief, the pasta eaten in the evening does not make you fat, e helps sleep. It has been shown by recent studies that the consumption of pasta improves restespecially if you are going through a stressful time.

In conclusion

Pasta bread they are not harmful to our health, so that they are consumed without exceeding. Wholemeal ones can be used as an alternative to refined flours. There is no need to exclude either of the two, because in some cases the excessive consumption of fiber prevents the absorption of mineral salts.

You may also like

Beat in the middle of the election campaign....

Smallpox of the monkeys, second case in the...

Letters 2.0: “We have been in the emergency...

Medicine Test 2022, more than 65 thousand subscribers....

[懷舊遊戲週報 2022/9-1]”Hot-blooded and hard-nosed Guofu Jun Wai Chuan...

Palermo, new case of ‘monkeypox’: the seventh in...

Family doctors overwhelmed by a cyber storm

Leg pain before going to sleep? Run for...

Medicine test, over 3000 aspiring white coats “challenge”...

Covid has isolated them

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy