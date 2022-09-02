Today we still talk about diets low-carb which point to reset the daily amount of carbohydrates. This kind of diets, like the ketoare actually harmful to health. Lately, we also try to remember how crucial it is to introduce all macronutrients in our daily requirement. In fact, including i carbohydrates.

What happens if we stop eating bread and pasta?

Of course, delete the carbohydrates it is tempting for anyone who wants lose weight. It seems like a quick and convenient solution, because the drastic reduction is capable of doing lose weight quickly. But at what price? Mistakenly, she is thought to be missing out grasso, but the opposite happens! Because? THE carbohydrates are integrated into our body in the form of glycogen. Every gram of glycogen accumulates weight in the water three to four times. For this reason, in the moment in which we eliminate carbohydratesour body uses glycogen and there is less water accumulation.

So what we believe to be fat being burned, it really is water!

Carbohydrates are the main one source of energy for the brain. They give us energy and vitality to use throughout the day. When we reduce them a lot, or worse we eliminate them, the brain has consequences. This is what happens with the drastic reduction of carbohydrates: fats burn on the fire of carbohydrates and if the latter are not present, the metabolism of the former it freezes and stops at the level of chetonic bodies, which enter the circulation and accumulate. They are toxic to the body and burn muscles reducing lean mass. Even if with difficulty, the brain still manages to use them. The result is like we have the flu. Plus, by eliminating carbohydrates, all of the our available energy will inevitably decrease and performance will be reduced.

When our body does not receive carbohydrates, ours is also affected mental well-being. We also speak at the level of concentration. Did you know, in fact, that the main source of energy for the brain comes from carbohydrates?

The benefit of pasta

Contrary to popular belief, the pasta eaten in the evening does not make you fat, e helps sleep. It has been shown by recent studies that the consumption of pasta improves restespecially if you are going through a stressful time.

In conclusion

Pasta bread they are not harmful to our health, so that they are consumed without exceeding. Wholemeal ones can be used as an alternative to refined flours. There is no need to exclude either of the two, because in some cases the excessive consumption of fiber prevents the absorption of mineral salts.