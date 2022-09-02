Home News The miracle of bishop Albino Luciani, for 11 years at the helm of the diocese that includes Sacile: on Sunday he will be proclaimed blessed
News

The miracle of bishop Albino Luciani, for 11 years at the helm of the diocese that includes Sacile: on Sunday he will be proclaimed blessed

by admin
The miracle of bishop Albino Luciani, for 11 years at the helm of the diocese that includes Sacile: on Sunday he will be proclaimed blessed

The Gedi Group shopping guide

See also  New real estate risk in the center of Treviso. Via the historic "cheap restaurant"

You may also like

Fonte’s father and daughter end up on the...

Dear gas, the recipe for off-the-fire pasta now...

Cortina, illness on the scree below the Lagazuoi

Roll up your sleeves and work hard to...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 19,160 new...

Entering the Chaoyang Exhibition Area of ​​the Service...

Focusing on the transformation of energy structure by...

Get started on TikTok: the hilarious reaction of...

Preganziol, donate a hundred days of vacation to...

Prison emergency, 59 suicides in 8 months: never...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy