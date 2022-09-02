Parma goes to San Marino 13-4 and brings the Scudetto final to 1-1. A resounding response for the European champion team after losing game-1 (3-1) and a tied series that gives new uncertainties to the tricolor series in the best of seven games. The outgoing champions were hoping to make a double and lay the foundations for half a championship, and instead everything will have to be redone from Monday when the series will restart with inverted diamonds (in the event of a play-off in the seventh it will be played in San Marino). A capital performance for Gianguido Poma’s team, which was able to immediately forget the first defeat by reacting with pride and with an explosive attack. Performers of the evening Noel Gonzalez (4 out of 4 plus a sacrificial sprint and five points beaten at home), Stefano Demoni (4 out of 5 with a home run) and Riccardo Flisi (3 out of 3 with a double). The hits of Joseph and Gonzalez (triple) were fundamental as they produced 5 points in a decisive fourth inning. Fabiani and Aldegheri stood out on the mountain, successfully fighting against the stellar attack of the hosts, limiting the concession of points and valid.

Blow for blow

—

In the first inning Parma passes thanks to Alberto Mineo’s single in the center, which brings home Jospeh Timo’s point. At the third the 2-0 matures with Stefano Desimoni’s home run on the right, the protagonist of race-1, Gabriel Lino Coirrea, returns warm from the box, whose double is worth the momentary draw (2-2). But in the fourth Parma stretches with 5 points and goes on 7-2: there is also a triple from Noel Gonzalez, he comes down resigned from Mount Tiago Da Silva, but the reliefs do not do better. The response from the San Marino box is one point (7-3). Rather in the 6th place the team from Poma increases, with the point scored by Stefano Desimoni on Gonzalez’s hit and with a 9-3 on Alex Sambucci’s sacrificial sprint. At 7th, Joseph Timo’s line is worth Flisi’s 10-3 and two more points, including a sacrificial sprint by Sanbucci for a total of 4 points. The double game with full bases against Lino Correa, which is also worth 13-4, closes the last guest attack and a match-2 marked Parma. Winning pitcher is Aldegheri, loser Da Silva. Total valid 15-6 for Parma, 9-7 remaining on base and 4 errors by the defenders of the tricolors weigh. A victory of power, of strength of the Parmesan who lead the series on 1-1 and now they will be able to take advantage of the field factor from Monday with the 3-4-5 race.