what has changed for privacy, what is it for, how to use the OpenAI chatbot

ChatGpt is back reachable from Italy. Privacy issues have been resolved (at least temporarily). the Guarantor had raised last March 31 and which had led to the blocking of ChatGpt for those trying to connect from Italy (without using a VPN). A stop decided independently by OpenAI itself, which has added some measures for the protection of users’ personal data. Before understanding what has changed since March 31, let’s take a step back, for those who have just discovered ChatGpt.

​What is ChatGpt? ChatGpt is a chatbot, i.e. a software that knows how to answer questions and converse, in a surprisingly brilliant and (almost) “human” way. ​It is part of the recent trend of generative artificial intelligence: tools which, starting from verbal instructions (the so-called “prompt”) can create texts or strings of software code (such as ChatGpt) or images (such as Midjourney: the guide), sounds or even video.​

​Access is free (to this page) but you can subscribe to the version ($20/month). Plus, which guarantees some advantages including access to the Gpt-4 model (here all the news), i.e. the new ChatGpt “engine”. The free version instead uses the less powerful Gpt-3.5.

Before seeing what ChatGpt can do, let’s try to understand what has changed in terms of privacy after discussions with the Italian Authority.

​

​Read also:

​- ChatGpt, how it works and 10 surprising things it can do

​- ChatGpt isn’t infallible: 10 ways it gets it wrong

​- All alternatives to ChatGpt