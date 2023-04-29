National Unemployed Day! – OujdaCity

Ismail Al-Halouti

It is very sad that all countries in various parts of the world allocate a world day or an international holiday, in order to celebrate a group of society and shed light on most of its problems, giving it the opportunity to express the issues that are preoccupying its mind and relieve its concerns to work on finding effective solutions. It has to lift its suffering, as is the case, for example, with regard to the International Day of the Blind, the International Children’s Day, the International Women’s Day, or Labor Day as well, and other days and holidays, while the unemployed youth remain without a national day or an international holiday. Does this oppressed group not have the right to express their suffering in the search for work, or to benefit, like the rest of the groups, from fleeting moments of joy?

It also saddens the soul that our youth spend more than a decade and a half of toil and diligence on study benches in the wires of basic, secondary, preparatory and secondary education, then postgraduate studies in high schools of technology, Moroccan universities and vocational training centers, only to find themselves in the end vulnerable to loss, as they spend a lot of Time to search by all available means for suitable job opportunities that preserve their dignity, to no avail. Then what disappointment and frustration befalls their families, who have spent a lot of money and effort, with the great hope that one day they will see them in the best ranks and social positions?

No one other than the unemployed or unemployed, as many have come to call them, as they are not responsible for the situation in which they find themselves forcibly trapped, can feel the extent of the pain left by this unfortunate situation, nor the suffering endured by these young people, who refuse to become dependent again. On their poor and needy families, many of whom are almost in light of the lack of matches or in front of a number of incapacitating conditions by roofing the age or the necessary experience, they do not stop sending their CVs via the Internet to hundreds of companies and institutions in their cities and abroad in a request for work, and sometimes any job even if it is It is not commensurate with their qualifications and specializations, without even receiving a response, no matter how frustrating and shocking it is.

According to what we have of official statistics drawn from the reports of the High Commissioner for Planning for the year 2022, we find that nearly 3 out of 10 unemployed, or 29.7 percent, are young people, and about three-quarters, or 75.8 percent, live in Of the unemployed in urban areas, 67.3% are males and 90.1% have an educational degree. The unemployment rate at the national level was 31.8 percent among young people aged between 15 and 24 years, compared to 13.7 for people between the ages of 25 and 44 years, and 3.8 percent for those aged 45 years and over. According to the educational level, the unemployment rate for young people between 15 and 24 years of age with a high-level degree was 61.2 percent, while it was 30.4 percent for those with an intermediate level degree, and 12.9 percent without any degree.

It is worth noting that unemployment among Moroccan youth is more evident in urban areas and among young women, as the rate peaks at 46.7 percent in urban areas, compared to 15.9 percent in rural areas. The rate among females is 13 points higher than that of males. (41.9 vs. 28.4 per cent) The increase in the unemployment rate remains noticeable among young people in recent years, as it increased by “6.9” points compared to “3.1” points among the total active population between 2019 and 2021, as it should be noted. It should be noted that the unemployment of Moroccan youth is long-term unemployment until they enter the first job. Thus, we find that 70.4 percent of the unemployed youth are in a continuous search for a job for a year or more, and about three quarters of the youth, or 73.4 percent. They are in a permanent unemployment situation without ever having worked. This is without forgetting that there is a quarter of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years (26 percent or 1.5 million young people) at the national level who do not work, study, or follow any training…

These are indeed disturbing and disturbing numbers that clearly reveal a number of lost youth, despite the huge budgets spent on them by their families and the state in education and training, and what we fear most in light of the increasing numbers of them and the continuation of the situation as it is in terms of neglect and the failure to create suitable job opportunities, that They are dominated by despair and a love of revenge, and they turn into temporary bombs that can explode at any moment and when they come upon everything, and accordingly we suggest dedicating a national day for them to speak out about their suffering and make their voice heard for those who matter.