This is Neiva in terms of mobility

In view of the situations that continue to arise in terms of accidents, it is essential to comply with traffic regulations. In this regard, Diario del Huila confirmed how the municipality of Neiva is doing in this regard.

Frequently, the significant increase in traffic accidents and the generation of subpoenas due to non-compliance with the rules can be qualitatively observed, which is why they asked how the municipality is doing in these aspects, what are the measures that have been taken and what It has been so impacted.

In this sense, the secretary of mobility of the municipality of Neiva, Luisa Fernanda Robles Rodríguez, made reference to the fact that the offense with the highest incidence is parking in a prohibited place or occupation of public space, an issue on which the entity has insisted in educating about the importance of parking in the right places, since the demand for vehicles has increased substantially, causing 2,632 subpoena orders to have been placed between January and March 2023.

“Unfortunately when Neiva was founded, it was not projected that it would have growth as big as it has been today, which is why at times roads like those in the downtown area collapse because they are not designed for the traffic that goes through. The second offense with the highest incidence is the technical-mechanical review of vehicles, with a record of 2,432 subpoena orders, followed by traveling at unauthorized hours, which is what has to do with Decree 163, which came into force since March. for which 1,231 subpoena orders have been imposed,” confirmed Robles Rodríguez.

Similarly, the official emphasized that, after the work they have been developing, 332 subpoena orders have been imposed due to the informality or illegality of vehicles that, regardless of their nature, provide public service, which is why They continue to carry out actions to identify the cases and, in this way, mitigate risks in terms of mobility.

Offense Type Figure as of March 2023 Parking on site prohibited 2632 Technical – mechanical review 2432 Transit at hours not allowed 1231 Informality of vehicles for the provision of services 332

“For this we are developing awareness strategies that involve the assistance of our work team, made up of operational personnel and traffic agents, to educational institutions because we have understood that, through pedagogy, it is the best way to educate and to train, since this is one of the populations that we can educate the most in this sense, because with children and young people we are doing permanent support work for educational institutions, public and private companies, especially , with the companies that provide the public transport service in the municipality, understanding that they are one of the main actors and knowing that they have a great responsibility and an incidence against road accidents or the risks that can occur on the roads, for That is why we have also done constant work with them, we have the checkpoints that we make permanently on the road to carry out a work of pedagogy, awareness, of the importance of respecting traffic regulations, on the proper use of the elements of Protection such as a helmet, seat belt, transit within the ranges established for the urban area which are 30 km/h, pedagogy with everything that has to do with breathalyzer, we carry out accompaniment in companies, as well as At events in the city where we have also carried out accompaniment, for example, on April 16 we managed to sensitize approximately 2,000 people, an activity that is part of the “Life first, Neiva drives safely” strategy. We have also worked with motor clubs with a strategy called ´We are legal, I run legal´, to somewhat mitigate the impact that can occur in terms of pick-ups on public roads, also called illegal pick-ups”, added Robles.

Impact

Faced with the impact of the strategies framed in Decree 163 of 2023, which reads “The circulation and/or transit of motorcycle-type vehicles or similar with a companion or male barbecue is prohibited, in the microcenter of the Municipality of Neiva, which corresponds to the area from Fifth Street to Twelfth Street (12), in the direction from south to north, and from Carrera Primera H (1 H) to Carrera Séptima (7) in the direction from west to east, of the Municipality de Neiva, it is understood that the microcenter also includes the sections of road on Calle Quinta (5), Calle Doce (12), Carrera 1 H and Carrera 7 of the aforementioned area, in such a way that the circulation and/or traffic with accompanying person or grill driver on said sections of track is also restricted. Article 4º.- Restriction of motorcycle circulation: The circulation and/or transit of motorcycle-type vehicles or similar is prohibited in the Urban area of ​​the Municipality of Neiva, every day of the week, from Eleven at night (11: OO pm) until five in the morning (5:00 am) the following day, the mobility secretary confirmed that:

“We have shown a decrease in terms of security issues, in terms of reducing the so-called freight, we have managed to combat informality in some parts of the city, but we have also registered a special control regarding citizen awareness that people may have compared to using motorcycles because it was very common for people to go and consume intoxicating drinks and after them, they took their vehicle, putting not only their lives at risk, but that of other people, and there we are also making a link with the commercial establishments and liquor sales to prevent people who come to these establishments to consume intoxicating drinks from driving vehicles; Here also a call is made to public service vehicles to provide an optimal service, according to the collection of rates regulated by law, to avoid those excessive charges, to avoid those excuses to pick up and take a passenger because we also seek to weave those ties of trust among users so that, when they go out somewhere to consume, they know that they can leave the vehicle stored and have the guarantees of having a public service in optimal conditions and with an excellent service”, added Robles.

Consistently, the official pointed out that, unfortunately, what has to do with accidents, a not very encouraging balance has been presented, since 147 have presented themselves, of which 15 people have died and 114 have been injured or injured by the mentioned type of events.

“For this reason, we call on the public because a relevant issue is that we are recorded the number of deceased people with these cases, for example, today there is a road accident, the person is taken to a medical center and is hospitalized. , but only until January of the following year the person who was injured today dies, this case of the deceased person registers me on the date the death occurred and not the day the accident occurred. So, many of these registered claims do not count today as the eventuality of a person who died in the year 2023, but rather obeys a record of events that occurred during the immediately previous year. This, without ceasing to be a worrying situation in regards to the fact that people must assume a much more responsible position; Many of these cases occur due to the imprudence of the drivers, to the trust of the pedestrians, today the road actor that dies the most is the pedestrian and especially the elderly, ”explained Robes.

Finally, the mobility secretary asserted that it is important that the community know that, from the infrastructure secretary, they are working on a crash plan for the road network, since there is an instruction on the urgent intervention of said roads: “Clearly if this is not a mobility responsibility, the state of the roads does have a lot to do with mobility being able to flow. In this sense, what we have done is try to instill that we develop actions, but the responsibility belongs to each user, preventing many of the road accidents is due to the desire of the people”, concluded Luisa Robles.