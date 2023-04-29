‘Let’s hope Naples can celebrate as late as possible’ | Sky Sports

The coach on the eve of Inter-Lazio: “They are lethal in one-off matches. It will be an important week, but not yet decisive. Physically Immobile is growing. Corsa Champions? There are four teams stronger than us”. And on Napoli: “We hope you can celebrate as late as possible thanks to our results” Inter-Lazio is live on Sunday at 12.30 on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and in streaming on NOW

What went wrong in the last match against Turin? “Against Turin we weren’t at the top from a physical point of view, we probably weren’t even mentally, we’ll see tomorrow if it was just a simple misstep or if we already feel satisfied with what we did before”.

Is it a decisive challenge for the Champions League race? “Inter are doing very well in the cups, which means they are capable of being lethal in one-off matches. It will be an important week, not yet decisive because after next weekend we will have four more matches.”

With a combination of results Napoli could already celebrate the Scudetto on Sunday… “The table has been set for the Napoli party, we hope they can celebrate as late as possible by virtue of our results”.



How is Immobile doing? “Immobile is calm, he’s growing physically, he’s not in great pain, we’re betting a lot on him for the season finale.” A LEAGUE The probable formations of the 32nd day

Will Casale be available? See also Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: 'We will have to be good and prepared'. Video “Casale was a bit debilitated after the away match against Spezia, we wanted him to play only one segment with Turin but now he’s back fully available”.

How do you see the Champions League race? “There are four teams that are stronger than us, regardless of points in the league so in the one-off match it’s even more complicated. Inter want to be in the top four, they have regained confidence and enthusiasm after the latest results.”

Despite the last knockout, Lazio are in an excellent moment in the league… “I hope our positive trend can continue, we must still feel like we are in the fight, we haven’t won anything yet”.

What game do you expect against Inter? “We have to be inside the game, to do that we’ll have to think collectively and with conviction but without presumption, with confidence in our means”.

At what point is the path of your Lazio? “We still lack something mentally, the path we want to take is to go from being a good team to a strong team without surprising us when we are at the top.” About Italian football “We will give everything in all matches, without calculations. In Italy we are in a moment in which we could even go back to important levels but structural reforms are needed on many aspects”. What do you expect from the season finale? “We are thinking about getting to the bottom of this season because maybe the next one could be closely linked to it”.