World

Newborn baby found dead in a dumpster in Milan

Newborn baby found dead in a dumpster in Milan

The body of a newborn baby girl was found yesterday evening, Friday 28 April, inside a bin for the collection of used clothes on the corner of via Botticelli and via Cesare Saldini, in the Città studi area…

The post appeared in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it

