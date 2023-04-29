The Bundesliga is hopeless, and the referee’s penalty caused controversy. Dortmund lost 1-1 Bochum in the away game – yqqlm

Original title: The Bundesliga is hopeless, the referee’s penalty caused controversy

At 02:30 on April 29th, Beijing time, in the 30th round of the Bundesliga, the leader Dortmund challenged the relegation team Bochum away.

In the first half, Rosila scored 5 points in the opening game to give Bochum the lead, and Adeyemi equalized the score in lightning. After that, Dortmund gained momentum on the field and failed to score. Afterwards, the referee gave one-sided penalties many times, as if they were escorting Bayern. Liman made a superb save for the savior many times, and Hummels’ header was disallowed for offside.

finally,Dortmund drew 1-1 with Bochum in the away game, only leading Bayern by 2 players in one more game, and once again lost the initiative in the championship。

Why is the Bundesliga dominant? In addition to Dortmund’s love to lose the chain, the referee’s escort for Bayern is also related. Bochum vs. Dortmund, the Hornets firmly occupy the field advantage. Although they conceded the ball in the opening 5 points, after 2 minutes, Allais assisted Adeyemi to equalize the score. Afterwards, the Hornets bombarded Bochum indiscriminately, but the referee whistled many times in this campaign and obviously favored Bochum, and the real beneficiary was Bayern. It is no wonder that Kahn said that Bayern will definitely defend the title. Unseen forces are escorting Bayern. In the end, Dortmund got the upper hand without scoring, and drew 1-1 with Bochum in the away game. The Hornet played 1 more game and only led Bayern by 2 points. This means that Dortmund handed over the initiative to Bayern.

This time Dortmund has less to lose, and the referee has more to play. From my personal point of view, this campaign is a classic campaign in which Dortmund was hacked by the referee for 3 points.There is no yellow card for shoveling with both feet, handball and shoveling in the penalty area, var chooses to turn a blind eyeSuch a dominant Bundesliga is really boring.

full game,Dortmund's possession rate was as high as 66.7%, a total of 22 shots, 7 of which were on target; Bochum had a total of 13 shots, 4 of which were on target。

