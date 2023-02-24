Home Health What is abdominal diastasis, which Totti’s partner Noemi Bocchi suffers from: symptoms and treatment – breaking latest news
What is abdominal diastasis, which Totti's partner Noemi Bocchi suffers from: symptoms and treatment

What is abdominal diastasis, which Totti's partner Noemi Bocchi suffers from: symptoms and treatment
Of Clare Bidoli

Swollen belly, back pain, digestive and respiratory difficulties? It could be a failure of the abdominal muscles which, in most cases, is caused by a pregnancy, but it can also depend on excessive physical activity or a significant change in weight

The abdominal diastasis, which he said he suffered from Naomi BocchiTotti’s girlfriendthe so-called bacon that also appears in lean and trained people, may not be just an aesthetic problem.

If associated with other symptoms including back pain and a sense of instability of the spine, swelling after meals, episodes of incontinence, digestive and respiratory difficulties, evident peristalsis, hernias, it can conceal the abdominal diastasis
andexcessive separation of the central rectus abdominis musculature.

what is

The major muscles of the rectus abdominis wall are divided into two parts: a right rectus abdominis muscle it’s a left rectus abdominis muscle which they are held together by a thin band of connective tissue (this sunrise line o midline) which not only holds the rectus abdominis muscles together, but also allows the continence of the internal viscera.

I know the sunrise line, which is very resistant but not very elastic, for some reason it wears out, it is difficult to return to its initial condition naturally. Depending on the distance that is created between the two rectus-abdominal muscles, it can be one mild grade diastasis (less than 3 cm), which usually does not cause discomfort and does not require intervention, moderate (between 3 and 5 cm) and severe (more than 5 cm). If severecould generate an umbilical hernia or an epigastric hernia because the muscles lose the ability to contain the abdominal viscera which come out of their natural seat.

The cause

The main one pregnancy, especially if twinned, which during the gestation period leads the two longitudinal muscle bands of the abdomen to spread apart to allow the growth of the fetus during the nine months. In 70% of cases, within a year of giving birth, the muscles return to their place naturally, in the remaining cases the two muscle bands remain apart and thus stabilize. There may be a genetic predisposition which leads some women to be more at risk due to the connective tissues they have a collagen deficiency.


The other causes of diastasis recti, which can also affect men, are related to sudden and important changes in weight, muscle laxity, excessive physical activity, chronic cough o intense and prolonged retching.

How to cure

If the problem does not resolve itself naturally and is of a slight degree, a targeted physiotherapy course can be followed. If, on the other hand, it causes disabling side effects, surgery is required which will be evaluated according to the severity. Among the most populartummy tuck (usually in moderate cases) which allows the rapprochement of the two muscles, while in severe cases it may be necessary to insert a resorbable biocompatible mesh which allows you to bring the muscles closer and also has a role of containment of the internal organs.
Physical exercises to strengthen the abdominal muscles
they goInstead, avoided because they could even be counterproductive. The risk that they go to excessively stress abdominal muscles already tried and tense.

February 24, 2023

