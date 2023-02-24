Of Clare Bidoli

Swollen belly, back pain, digestive and respiratory difficulties? It could be a failure of the abdominal muscles which, in most cases, is caused by a pregnancy, but it can also depend on excessive physical activity or a significant change in weight

The abdominal diastasis, which he said he suffered from Naomi BocchiTotti’s girlfriendthe so-called bacon that also appears in lean and trained people, may not be just an aesthetic problem. If associated with other symptoms including back pain and a sense of instability of the spine, swelling after meals, episodes of incontinence, digestive and respiratory difficulties, evident peristalsis, hernias, it can conceal the abdominal diastasis

andexcessive separation of the central rectus abdominis musculature.

what is The major muscles of the rectus abdominis wall are divided into two parts: a right rectus abdominis muscle it’s a left rectus abdominis muscle which they are held together by a thin band of connective tissue (this sunrise line o midline) which not only holds the rectus abdominis muscles together, but also allows the continence of the internal viscera.

I know the sunrise line, which is very resistant but not very elastic, for some reason it wears out, it is difficult to return to its initial condition naturally. Depending on the distance that is created between the two rectus-abdominal muscles, it can be one mild grade diastasis (less than 3 cm), which usually does not cause discomfort and does not require intervention, moderate (between 3 and 5 cm) and severe (more than 5 cm). If severecould generate an umbilical hernia or an epigastric hernia because the muscles lose the ability to contain the abdominal viscera which come out of their natural seat.

The cause The main one pregnancy, especially if twinned, which during the gestation period leads the two longitudinal muscle bands of the abdomen to spread apart to allow the growth of the fetus during the nine months. In 70% of cases, within a year of giving birth, the muscles return to their place naturally, in the remaining cases the two muscle bands remain apart and thus stabilize. There may be a genetic predisposition which leads some women to be more at risk due to the connective tissues they have a collagen deficiency.



The other causes of diastasis recti, which can also affect men, are related to sudden and important changes in weight, muscle laxity, excessive physical activity, chronic cough o intense and prolonged retching.