[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, February 24, 2023]Recently, schools and kindergartens in Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Wuhan, and many other places have experienced concentrated fever among students, and many schools have been closed. Although the Chinese Communist Party officially declared that this wave of infectious diseases is the so-called “flu”, many insiders revealed that this wave of epidemics also included the CCP virus.

Following the report on February 19 that 15 students in two schools in Hangzhou were diagnosed with the CCP virus and the schools were closed, many schools in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhejiang and other places also closed due to the concentrated fever of students. But the CCP officially called it influenza A.

Chinese netizen: “This is the first time I heard that classes were suspended because of influenza A. Shanghai, Ningbo, and Tianjin have all suspended classes because of influenza A. We have a few colleagues whose children go to kindergarten, and there are usually more than 20 children in a class. It was reduced by half in a few days.”

At the same time, the employees of the Shanghai subway station disclosed that they received an internal document issued by the station master on February 21 – “Operational Procedure Document for Handling Positive Passengers”, requesting to do a good job in epidemic prevention and deal with the second wave of epidemics. He also stated that the possibility of the CCP authorities re-activating the “dynamic zeroing” cannot be ruled out.

Netizen in Wuhan: “Yesterday, a kindergarten and a primary school in the East Lake High-tech Zone issued notices to suspend classes. In an instant, the parents in the parent group exploded. In Class 5, Grade 3, Guanggu Seventh Primary School, 14 people were unwell, and 8 people had a fever. Symptoms, the number of infections has been increasing.”

Many parents also said that many schools have switched to online teaching due to concentrated fever. Among them, half of the students in a class in Huangpi, Wuhan have gone home; some kindergartens have already required wearing masks. Some parents in Shanxi revealed that there are schools in Shanxi whose students had never had the sun before, but this time they all got sun. caused more public concern.

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Wang Yanqiao comprehensive report