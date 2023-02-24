Home World Chen Xuedong reported safety after the car accident: he is receiving treatment and fortunately his face was not injured-Minnan Net
Chen Xuedong reported safety after the car accident: he is receiving treatment and fortunately his face was not injured

Chen Xuedong reported safety after the car accident: he is receiving treatment and fortunately his face was not injured

On the 24th, Chen Xuedong posted a video on social platforms saying that he was injured in a car accident and his leg was injured, but his face was not injured. He said that he is currently undergoing treatment and actively recovering, and reported his safety to netizens.

Chen Xuedong posted many photos of physical injuries in the video, and the wounds are shocking.

In the video, he said that he was in a car accident and severely injured his leg and had multiple stitches and steel nails. Although he can only sit in a wheelchair and face the camera Biye, he is fortunate that his face was not injured.

After many days, Chen Xuedong, who finally updated the news, also patiently explained to fans and netizens why he disappeared for so long, and warmly asked fans to pay attention to safety.

It can be seen that after the car accident, Chen Xuedong was in a very good mood. He actively responded to netizens in the comment area and joked with them. Some netizens said that he could no longer fly on a broom, Chen Xuedong replied: “My friend, it doesn’t affect the flying.”

Original title: Chen Xuedong reported safety after the car accident! Said: “Fortunately, the face is fine!”

