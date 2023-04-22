What is important in spring

Before the days and nights get warmer, it’s a good idea to take some important lawn care steps in April. If you’re dreaming of perfect lawns for the coming summer, spring is the perfect time to get ready. In addition, you should keep a close eye on it to eliminate any damage after the winter season. If lawns are not properly cared for in the spring, they will struggle to thrive in the other seasons and may be more susceptible to adverse conditions such as fungal infections and pests. So here is some useful information and steps you can follow to get that gardening job done in a timely and proper manner.

What are the lawn care tasks to consider in April?

Although the climate is constantly changing, it usually rains quite heavily in the fourth month of the year. This is an important factor in garden plant growth that you should consider if you want to properly care for your lawn. In addition, you should also start mowing in earnest, setting the blades at about 4 cm for the first time. Late spring is also a suitable period for sowing grass seed if your lawn has bare or damaged areas. With new growth, you could even out the colors by seeding the entire lawn to get the perfect match. In most cases, however, the color difference is imperceptible.

In addition, the tasks you can consider for optimal lawn care in April include some basic jobs. This allows your lawn to stay strong and healthy throughout the spring months as well as summer. You’ve also probably noticed that the lawn doesn’t grow much in the winter months, although a little more sunlight and sufficient April showers can quickly change that. Along with these important factors, regular lawn maintenance in April can make all the difference in maintaining healthy lawns. Below is a guide to help you make the work process easier.

Ensure regular lawn mowing

In late spring and early summer, you should try to mow your lawn at least once a week to encourage new and healthy growth. Do this sooner rather than later as the warm but wet conditions of April are prime time for grass growth. Set your lawn mower higher than normal until next month. Then, in May, when the grass begins to grow faster, you can gradually lower the blade height, being careful not to mow wet or frosty grass.

Treat lawn edges and repair bare spots where necessary

The fourth month of the year is also good for repairing damage to green areas, especially around the edges. You can also repair bare patches in the lawn by sowing grass seed so that the grass is well established before you use this area more intensively in the summer season. You should rake the bare garden soil or use a garden fork to aerate the lawn by pricking it lightly to loosen the soil surface.

If necessary, then scatter some overseeding, which you mix with sieved soil. Then water the area well and treat lawn edges that need repairing. You can use a spade to create a trough about 8 cm deep between the grass and the edge.

Scarifying as an important step in lawn care in April

After the cold winter months, moss and other disturbing factors can accumulate on your lawn. This could smother the grass and make it look thin or patchy. Therefore, try to remove thatch and dead moss from the lawn by scarifying the lawn. This time of year is perfect because April is the perfect time to scour the lawn and freshen it up for the summer ahead.

You can use a so-called cultivator or rake to rake the soil with it. Of course, you can also use a high-quality scarifier to take care of the lawn like a pro in April. If moss is growing intensively in your lawn, you can first apply the appropriate products and wait until it turns brown or black before scarifying the lawn.

Use the right lawn fertilizer in spring

Fertilizing the lawn once is usually not enough for healthy grass growth. Most people opt for high-nitrogen fertilizers to maintain lush lawns, which is actually true. However, applying it incorrectly can result in singeing the lawn. Therefore, you should carefully feed your grass with a spring-grade lawn fertilizer to provide it with the amount of nitrogen it needs. The lawn fertilizer will make the grass stronger and prevent the spread of moss and weeds. Apply fertilizer to your lawn as directed, preferably when it’s going to rain in the next few days.

Take weed control measures for better lawn care in April

As temperatures rise, you can expect weeds to grow more and more intensely on your lawn. From dandelions in the lawn that pop up everywhere, to rushes and celandine, several hours of sunshine will keep such weeds thriving. You should therefore use April to dig up as many as possible before applying further weed control in mid-May, when most of the weeds have emerged. Try to dig up deep-rooted weeds with proper gardening tools. You should insert the blade next to the root and rotate it to loosen the root from the soil. You can then use a notch to separate the root at the base.

Water lawns properly in April

Irrigating the lawn is an equally important step in lawn care in April, despite heavy rainfall. This is particularly important if you sow overseed or lay turf. Even though you use ferrous sulfate to control moss in your lawn, it needs moisture before you apply the stuff. In addition, lawns can quickly turn brown due to warmer weather in summer and still recover when it rains again. However, you should water your lawn about every 10 days during periods of drought. If your garden soil is compacted, you can use a garden fork to loosen the soil surface with holes and thereby aerate the lawn.