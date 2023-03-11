Fedez returns to social media and explains to followers what happened in this month of silence. He comes up with the rebound effect and the intake of psychotropic drugs.

From after the Sanremo Festival on Fedez’s social profile Silence had dropped. Many thought that his absence from Instagram had been caused by a dispute with his wifeChiara Ferragni, and the inferences about their relationship were not long in coming.

After about a month of silence though Federico is back to talking and carefully explained to his followers what happened to him, including the infamous one rebound effect. But what is it? To whom can it come and what is it caused by?

Fedez, psychotropic drugs and rebound

Fedez via some Instagram stories he explained that to deal with the trauma of her pancreatic cancer opted for the shortest route: the psychiatric drugs. Specifically, the rapper explained that he had assumed anti-depressive, to have tried several and the last taken was more harmful than beneficial. It happens, when a pharmacological path of this type is undertaken, it is necessary to make attempts to understand if that formulation is beneficial or not.

In this case the antidepressant taken by Fedez wasn’t suitable for him and started to cause him various side effects. If, in general, when you stop medicine it should be done gradually, for the rapper it was not possible and the abrupt interruption caused him to rebound.

What is the rebound effect?

For those who have therefore wondered what this is rebound effect the answer is to be found right in the abrupt stop of the use of psychiatric drugs. In fact, the term indicates all the withdrawal effects and depression which can appear when the treatment is interrupted suddenly. It is as if all the psychophysical symptoms kept “at bay” from the drug, they began to make themselves felt againeven more violently than before.

In fact, Fedez said that he was very ill from this rebound effect and that he suffered from spasms e cognitive foggles as well as dizziness e nausee. A situation that led him to lose several kilos in a short time. But the effects of rebound can be others such as anxiety or insomnia.

Fortunately, this symptomatology does not last long and resolves spontaneously within 3 weeks even if the average is 5 days. The consequences are therefore temporary and with problems, such as Fedez’s spasms, absolutely reversible. Surely today we are clearer today, and it is also the message that the rapper made in this long conversation with the fans of him has made himself: we must never underestimate the importance of his psychological health.