Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia affects about 2 people in every 100,000 in Italy: what is the disease that struck Berlusconi

Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia: what is the disease that would strike Silvio Berlusconi although people close to him have said that there is no such diagnosis. Symptoms, therapy and current knowledge on a pathology that tends to arise in old age are the focus of public attention after hospitalization in intensive care of the leader of Forza Italia al San Raffaele of Milan.

Premise: here we analyze an official diagnosis. Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia usually affects older people, around the age of 70 on average. It is not among the most aggressive blood neoplasms but “it still represents a serious health problem”. The leukemic form from which Silvio Berlusconi would suffer, as communicated today in the ‘bulletin’ issued from the San Raffale hospital in Milan, it is a chronic disease that has a risk high level of clinical evolution. Which?

The one that turns into one acute myeloid leukemiathe really dangerous one. The Airc data explain that it is a relatively rare pathology: in Italy affects about 2 people (2.4 for men and 1.8 for women) in every 100,000. The Reformist explains that “every year about 650 new cases are therefore estimated among men and 500 among women”. And the possible treatments? There is a cure and it was talked about in the case of the writer Alexander Baricco: the transplantation of stem cells from a donor.