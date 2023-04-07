Home Business Baby gang Rome: they robbed by pointing knives at the throat. 3 minors arrested
Baby gang Rome: they robbed by pointing knives at the throat. 3 minors arrested

by admin
Baby gang Rome: they robbed by pointing knives at the throat. 3 minors arrested

A baby gang of young robbers has been thwarted in Rome by State Police officers. The three members of the gang, three minors, threatened the victims with knives and sharp scissors, and then robbed them. Following careful investigations, the three were arrested.

Suspicion arose when officers from the Via Botero police station received a report of a robbery. The three criminals, three young men, had put a knife to the victim’s throat, forcing her to hand over money and valuables to them. By checking the database, the agents realized that it was not an isolated case and that other similar cases had occurred in the previous months.

The investigations

By scanning the complaints database, the officers realized that many similar cases had occurred since November 2022. Three young boys assaulting and threatening victims to rob them. The favored terrain for their actions was public transportation, and especially subway stations. Thanks also to the footage from the surveillance cameras of the stops, the agents reconstructed the modus operandi and the various roles of the members of the gang.

Some of them spotted the victim and approached her. The others then intervened by pulling out sharp knives or scissors with which they threatened the victim. Most often these weapons were aimed at the throat. At that point they ordered to hand over money, mobile phones and valuables, such as luxury watches.

The arrest

The agents managed to discover the identity of three minors, members of the gang, who are now accused of numerous aggravated robberies and violation of the law on weapons, in competition with others, still unknown. After the arrest, the judge for the preliminary investigations of the Juvenile Court of Rome ordered pre-trial detention in a community.

