What is the “Ozempic body” that is gaining ground among Hollywood stars | Cinema

Lose weight in time to wear a specific dress on a specific occasion. One of the impossible missions that haunts, among many, even Hollywood stars. To achieve these impossible aesthetic goals, celebrities agree to become pioneers of expensive aesthetic treatments. Specifically, to obtain rapid and effortless weight loss, the use of a medicine born for other purposes has spread: Ozempic.

What is Ozempic

The AIFA report states that Ozempic (semaglutide) is indicated in Italy for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The objective with which it was initially developed. Indeed, the EMA explains that the drug is effective in lowering blood glucose levels and reducing the risk of health complications in these patients. The most common unwanted side effects are minor, such as problems with the digestive system, such as diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea.

However, the drug has recently gone viral on social media where videos have been uploaded in which it was taken as an injection under the skin and described as an aesthetic tool.

Among the secondary effects of Ozempic there is in fact a decrease in hunger stimuli and the induction of rapid weight loss. This has generated studies for use in the treatment of obesity. Aesthetic medicine has instead adopted it as a tool to shape the body in a short time. The high rate of use in the entertainment industry has earned it the name of “Hollywood drug”.

It takes star-rated income to splurge on an $8,000-a-month package that includes weekly Ozempic injections, lab tests for monitoring and screening, vitamin D and B injections, and customized body contouring treatments. All to counteract the side effects of such a sudden weight loss.

The faces of Ozempic

AIFA warns that “any other use, including weight management, represents off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population.” The increase in demand for the drug for aesthetic uses is in fact causing shortages in availability for people with type 2 diabetes.

The Food and Drug Administration also does not recommend the use of Ozempic for these aesthetic treatments. It highlights the risk of metabolic alterations harmful to health. Despite this, the Ozempic is now widespread in Hollywood, so much so that an ad hoc term has been coined.

Initially there was talk of “Ozempic face”. Now the term has morphed into a more extensive “Ozempic body”. The term was coined by the dermatologist Paul Jarrod Frank to describe the gaunt look resulting from rapid weight loss. In fact, the rapid decrease in weight also causes a reduction in the elasticity of the skin. An aspect far from what you want to achieve with the treatment. Indeed, it is these excessively rapid changes in the body that bring with them a series of compensatory interventions. Some plastic surgeons therefore remedy it through (paradoxical) fat transplants, taken from the hips or abdomen.

He joked about it first Jimmy Kiemmel at the Oscar ceremony, reluctantly launching a “social” hunt for stars who hire Ozempic. The problem, however, beyond simple curiosity, is of a very different nature. The plastic surgeon Steven Teitelbaum warned against the obsession with perfection and the irresponsible use that leads many people to take Ozempic just because they consider it an easy and fashionable way to lose weight.

Also, the presenter Meghan McCain she recently reported being pressured into taking the drug to get back to a healthy weight quickly after giving birth. To do so, they also offered her extra doses taken from what she described as a “black market.” She disdainfully refused.

Fonte: Hollywood Reporter

