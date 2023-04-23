4-year-old boy dies in Vibo hospital, he had a high fever – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VIBO VALENTIA, APRIL 22 – A 4-year-old boy died yesterday evening in the Vibo Valentia hospital where he had just been taken by his parents. The rush to the hospital had been made necessary by a severe fever in which the child was pouring. From what we have been able to know, the little one did not suffer from other pathologies.



Today in Dasà, the center of the Vibonese Preserre, where the child lived, the bells are rung in mourning. Mayor Raffaele Scaturchio, on behalf of all citizens, expressed closeness to the family “for the loss of a creature that the Lord decided to take with him too soon. Accepting premature death is impossible, consoling the family impossible. We only wish to you little Giuseppe – the conclusions of the mayor – to rest in peace, and we hope you with time will be able to comfort your family and all of us who, rest assured, we will never forget you”. (HANDLE).

