Nymburk didn’t give USK a chance at the start of the playoffs

Nymburk didn’t give USK a chance at the start of the playoffs

In Nymburk, the guests opened the scoring with a three-pointer, but they could not think about extending the winning streak for long and were already losing by a double-digit difference in the first quarter. The match took place completely under the direction of the favorite, despite his defense and superiority in the defined area, the guests were unable to assert themselves. On the championship team, only two players played over 20 minutes and only one less than ten, leading scorer was Evan Gilyard with 18 points. In the opposing team, Ondřej Švec scored 21 points, but he was the only USK player with a double-digit contribution.

Men’s Basketball League Playoff Quarterfinals – 1st Matches
Nymburk – USK Prague 99:57 (29:20, 47:32, 69:42)
Most points: Gyliard 18, Kříž and Rylich 11 each – Švec 21, Samoura 8, Pipes 7.
18:00 Brno – Opava
