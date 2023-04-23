Sudan, Tajani: “At work to secure the Italians. They have all been contacted”

12
“We are mobilized to secure all our fellow citizens who are in Khartoum. Our embassy will be the meeting point, after which we will make sure we can secure them. Our armed forces are fully operational.” The Foreign Minister said, Antonio Tajanion the sidelines of his visit to the Salone del Mobile in Milan. He then added: “Our compatriots in Sudan are all been contacted. They are fine and will reach our embassy.”
Previous Article
Sudan, the Pope’s appeal: “Stop the violence as soon as possible”
Next article
Great Britain, the test for emergencies was taken on all national telephones: the video
See also Analysis of party media's approval of nucleic acid testing companies: The CCP may cast a scapegoat | CCP party media | Nuclear Huaxi | Nuclear Gene