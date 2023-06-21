what is the sanu method

It’s called the Sanu method and it allows you to lose weight through a practical diet that doesn’t involve stress or too many limitations.

The nutritionist Laura Cioffiauthor of the book “Fit with the Sanu method”, proposes a really interesting weight loss strategy, without too many restrictions and without stress. Is called Sanu methodand it’s nothing more than a nutritional strategy to lose weight and fight water retention without making big sacrifices.

Nutritionist shows diet to patient (Canva – Inran.it)

The term “Sanu” stands for Study of Food and Human Nutrition, and provides for a slimming process based on the variety of food and on a balanced diet. All this, correcting the way of eating at the table, ed thus avoiding a series of errors that we all commit daily, during meals.

The Sanu method for weight loss: how it works and how to avoid certain mistakes at the table

Girl on a diet (Canva – Inran.it)

As mentioned, there are several mistakes that affect weight gain, mistakes that are made at the table, during meals. Among them, for example, is that of eat quickly, or that of consuming ready-made dishes. And again, there is the error of drink too little water during the day. All of these cause poor nutrition and cause abdominal swelling, increased water retention and wrong intake of calories.

Therefore, it is necessary to work first on the way of eating, starting with slow chewing of foodto aid digestion. Furthermore, it is better to prepare the meal yourself, avoiding ready-made foods. Or, another advice is to limit the intake of simple sugars, which cause bloating and make soaring insulin levels.

Another advice, always valid, is to challenge laziness and get moving, exercising for at least half an hour a day. You don’t need to massacre yourself with effort, that’s enough a simple walk of a few minuteseven at a fast pace. There is no need for severe restrictions, just be careful to eat a balanced and balanced diet.

Healthy foods (Canva – Inran.it)

Eating five meals a day is a good habit, eating more at lunch and having a light dinner. The choice of food is obviously important, it is better to focus on whole foods, rich in fiber, and rich in nutrients. For example, Cioffi offers a breakfast made of milk and cereals, a mid-morning snack, consuming fresh fruit or dried fruit.

For lunch you can go with vegetables, perhaps accompanied by protein food, such as white meat, cheese, legumes or fish. For a snack you can eat a yogurt or a piece of dark chocolate, which offers many benefits. Finally, a soup, or wholemeal bread, or other lean protein dishes are recommended for dinner.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL

There are also strategies for speed up the metabolism. For example, you can tackle the diet to stimulate the basal metabolic rate. In short, you can eat everything, obviously in a limited way, without making big sacrifices. Some foods, for obvious reasons, should be consumed in moderation, and not every day, such as meat, especially red meat, foods rich in refined sugars, saturated fats or foods cooked on the grill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

