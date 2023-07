Thin, almost androgynous yet so sensual despite the bon ton fringe. With her angelic voice and her deep eyes, Jane Birkin she was also an icon of transgression and free sexuality. An intense love life, it was above all the song that caused a stir “I love you…me neither”written by the singer and musician Serge Gainsbourgwith whom a long sentimental and professional partnership began in the late 1960s that would make them one of the most famous jet set couples of the time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook