They are called Wegovy and Oxempic and they are two slimming drugs based on semaglutide. The first medicine can only be obtained with a prescription. Patients who want to take it must have a body mass index of at least 35, therefore in the considered obesity range. You must also have a weight-related medical condition, such as heart disease. It is given as a weekly injection directly into the stomach, thigh or upper arm. The second medicine is prescribed only and only for patients with type 2 diabetes who do not respond to other treatments

How do these semaglutide based weight loss drugs work?

Semaglutide acts like a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). It affects areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake, making those who eat it feel less hungry. It also slows down the movement of food in the intestines. This situation helps you feel full longer.

But there’s more. The drug signals the body to release insulin, which helps move digested sugar from the blood into cells where it can be used for energy.

Clinical studies show that those who took the drug lost up to 15.3 kg on average over 15 months, compared to just 2.6 kg in the placebo group.

Weight loss drugs, do you need a prescription?

In Italy you need to have a prescription. Patients can take the drug for up to two years. As already mentioned, to have a prescription you need a body mass index of at least 35 points and a disease related to being overweight.

What are the side effects?

Like all medicines, this one also has side effects. The most common are nausea, constipation or diarrhea, gastric reflux, fatigue. Some complain that food tastes different after taking the drug. However, this side effect further decreases the appetite, because the food no longer tastes as we know it.

In very rare cases it can lead to pancreatitis and kidney failure.

Weight Loss Drugs: How are Ozempic and Wegovy Different?

Confusingly, semaglutide is labeled as two separate drugs, both manufactured by Denmark-based pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk.

Ozempic is aimed at patients with type 2 diabetes. It lowers blood sugar and reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes among those who also have heart disease.

Sister drug Wegovy is packed with a slightly more potent dose of semaglutide and is instead aimed at people who weigh too much.

