What Specialty Would Barbie Choose If She Were a Doctor? Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, or Something Else?

Title: Doctors Speculate on Specialty Choices for Barbie in Upcoming Movie Release

Date: [Current Date]

Las Barbie dolls have long been a favorite among children and have remained one of the top selling toys for generations. As the premiere of the new Barbie movie approaches on July 21, some doctors have taken to Twitter to fantasize about which specialty Barbie would choose if she were a doctor and had to do the MIR (Spanish medical exam for residency).

A doctor on Twitter, known as Doctor Rosk The Pillar of Paracetamol, posted several photos of actress Margot Robbie, who will bring the doll to life on the big screen, wearing an outfit to promote the film. The doctor’s tweet asked, “If Barbie were a specialist, in what specialty would she be?”

The responses to this question have been varied, with some doctors suggesting Dermatology as Barbie’s specialty. They describe Barbie as pretty, cool, with no dark circles, and zero histrionic tendencies, making Dermatology a perfect fit.

However, other doctors argue that Plastic Surgery would be the ideal specialty for Barbie based on her smooth, wrinkle-free skin and vibrant clothing choices in the movie.

While Dermatology and Plastic Surgery seem to be the leading options, Gynecology and Psychiatry have also been suggested by some doctors. One doctor imagines Barbie as a beautiful, precious, and mentally agile gynecologist, while another thinks her iconic role as Harley Quinn makes her a strong candidate for a psychiatrist.

In contrast, some doctors believe that Barbie can be whatever she wants to be, asserting that she would possess the knowledge and skills of all specialties. They argue that Barbie’s adaptability and versatility are part of her appeal.

Despite the humorous speculation, it is important to note that the information presented in this article is based on doctors’ opinions and does not reflect any official statements from Mattel or the creators of the Barbie movie. As Barbie continues to inspire generations of children, her impact on various professions remains a subject of lighthearted debate.

Please consult a medical professional for any health-related concerns and remember that this article contains information, opinions, and quotes from health professionals and official institutions as reported by Redacción Médica.

[End of article]

