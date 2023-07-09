Home » A young man died in another traffic accident in Altamira
News

A young man died in another traffic accident in Altamira

by admin
A young man died in another traffic accident in Altamira

A tragic accident occurred in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of the municipality of Altamira, claimed the life of Eduardo Quintero.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon when the victim was traveling along the road that leads from Altamira to the municipality of Timaná, Huila.

According to known information, the young man was driving a motorcycle when he collided with a cargo vehicle. Despite the efforts of the community to help him, unfortunately Eduardo Quintero died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The local authorities have not yet revealed the exact causes of this tragic accident and are conducting the corresponding investigations to determine the factors that contributed to the collision.

The body of Eduardo Quintero was transferred to Legal Medicine, while his relatives carry out the necessary procedures to provide him with a Christian burial.

It may interest you: Tragic accident on Via Campoalegre – Hobo takes the lives of two young people

This sad event has generated consternation in the Altamira community, who mourn the loss of Eduardo Quintero and send their condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

The authorities urge drivers to exercise caution and respect traffic regulations in order to avoid accidents that may put people’s lives at risk.

Despite repeated calls from the authorities, the accident rate in Huila continues to claim lives. The main causes are recklessness and speeding.

It is worth mentioning that on the Hobo – Campoalegre road, a couple who were on a motorcycle also died when they were involved in a collision with a public service van.

You may also like

Afinia canceled the work this Sunday in Valledupar

Municipality of Naples – The new spot of...

PHOTOS | “I declare the best games in...

Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology in the New Era:...

A lifetime of fighting cancer

The Hub project of the skills of the...

Peru will apply a contingency plan for the...

Israeli-American Filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky on the Collapsing Putin...

mayor and governor socialize the ABC of the...

Hacker attack on the Vanvitelli hospital in Naples,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy