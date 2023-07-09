PUBLIC APOLOGIES TO ABDALÁ BUCARAM PULLEY, GABRIELA PAZMIÑO AND DBP

MEDIA EDIASA presents a public apology to Mr. Abdalá Bucaram Pulley, Mrs. Gabriela Pazmiño and the minor DBP for the improper publication of a news item about the personal activities of the aforementioned minor.

The publication occurred after an unfortunate error of non-observance of existing procedures and policies. The media company has taken administrative action to prevent this mistake from happening again.

The news has also been removed from websites and social networks.

MEDIA EDIASA is made up of the newspapers El Diario, from Manabí; La Marea, from Manta, and Centro, from Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas; the television channel Manavisión; the Amiga radio and the websites and social networks of all the aforementioned media.

