What sport makes you lose weight the most?

Sport is good for your health and, above all, for our figure! Sporting activity is essential to being able to live a healthy life and stay fit, especially when you are no longer very young! But then, many wonder, is any sport fine, or are there some that make you lose weight more than others?

In general, which have a more complete contribution to our well-being? Obviously, calorie consumption is directly proportional to physical effort: here are the sports in which more parts of the body are trained and which will therefore make you lose more weight for the same activity.

In reality, exercise may have no impact on weight loss. You may also see the number on the scale increase due to increased muscle mass or fat depending on your diet. Don’t panic, this doesn’t mean that practicing sports is useless for refining your figure. On the contrary. Energy expenditure is the key to effective weight loss, long-lasting and quick. If you want to lose those extra pounds, you need to be in a calorie deficit: spending more calories than you consume. How to do? Rebalance your diet (eliminate excesses and bad fats) and practice regular physical activity.

The sports that make you lose the most weight

If sport allows you to stay healthy, refine and tone your silhouette, it also helps you expend energy. This is the case of fitness which can make you burn calories quickly depending on the practice, duration and intensity.

Fitness includes all activities that strengthen muscles and help maintain good physical shape. Step, body attack, Zumba, lunges or exercise bike are some of the fitness practices that make you expend energy quickly and therefore facilitate weight loss. You can practice them alone or with a sports coach during an indoor sports session, for example.

The physical activity par excellence that many practice to keep fit is undoubtedly running. The sport par excellence for those who want to lose weight, running attracts new enthusiasts every year. Easy to integrate into your weekly routine, jogging is truly accessible to everyone. If you experience joint pain after exercising outdoors, try running on softer surfaces like grass.

Another alternative: running on a comfortable treadmill at a gym, or at home. If you live in an area full of parks and spaces in which to run, however, outdoor running is always recommended by experts for its beneficial mental and respiratory contribution. Running might be generally referred to as the most calorie-burning activity of all, but the truth is that a lot varies from person to person. You must be able to identify the activity that is right for you!

Among other honorable mentions, there is of course swimming, which is among the complete sports for building a perfect bone and muscle structure. Are you looking for a sport to lose weight? Swimming is a great option! In addition to helping you lose weight, this low-impact activity does not strain the joints. By swimming regularly, you will not only lose weight, but you will also improve your muscle strength and posture. Many physiotherapists and osteopaths recommend swimming to people with back problems.

Have you ever heard of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)? To optimize any sporting activity, you can try this method. It is a sporting activity known for its rapid fat burning effect. It is based on a fractional training method that allows you to work on cardio and muscle development. The benefits of HIIT are quick and long-lasting. Do this every day or once every other day for about half an hour to increase calorie burn, lose weight and stay fit. HIIT alternates 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of recovery. All sports are compatible with this method. For example, you can swim breaststroke intensely for 20 seconds, then recover for 10 seconds.

