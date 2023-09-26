Hybrid teaching, the potential of Logitech and Google

In the future of hybrid teaching in Italy and France there will be new potential and this will be possible thanks to the new Logitech tools and the Google platform. In fact, Italian and French students from two middle schools previewed the concept of “hybrid classroom”. Being able to interact remotely, share ideas and learn from each other in real time. Involved in the recent international digital exchange program “Logitech and Google Exchange Program” were the Nievo Secondary School of the Gambettola Comprehensive Institute (FC) and the Collège Saint-Joseph of Le Mans in France.

Cultural boundaries are expanding

Integrated use of innovative tools for videoconferencing and platforms for hybrid learning offers a contribution in overcoming the limits of traditional classroom teaching. In a scenario in which schools must train students in a digital perspective, Logitech makes its experience, know-how and technologies available to enable new teaching possibilities.

The phases of the hybrid teaching project

Under the motto “Better together”, the consolidated partnership between Logitech and Google and a common vision on the future of education allowed the children to immerse themselves in a pedagogical scenario created by the teachers of the two schools. A first exercise was to carry out the presentation of the main cultural identities of the respective countries, thanks to the use of the Rally Bar and Google Meet videoconferencing solution.

Use video cameras

Subsequently, the students played Pictionary using the features of the whiteboard camera Logitech Scribe to design the emblems most dear to their culture. Finally, they carried out individual and small group work using Chromebooks in combination with the platform Google Classroom. The results obtained have highlighted how Logitech and Google solutions allow teachers to manage classroom teaching at 360 degrees, carrying out both group and individual work profitably.

An evolution in the name of inclusiveness

Thanks to the use of Logitech’s advanced video conferencing solutions and Google’s digital learning platforms, therefore, the two schools managed to create an innovative learning environment. This allowed Italian and French students to live an immersive experiencedynamic and not limited by the physical boundaries of classrooms.

Hybrid teaching has new potential with Logitech and Google

The experiment lays the foundations and projects the education and school system into the future. Already allowing the setting up of hybrid classrooms capable of connecting, interacting and collaborating students in virtual mode. This is an evolution capable of dictating innovative educational standards. It also opens the doors to developments in the name of inclusiveness and equal opportunities in the field of education.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

