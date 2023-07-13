Home » What the ash rain means for health
What the ash rain means for health

What the ash rain means for health

The eruption began late Monday afternoon near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. Since then, lava has been gushing out of a fissure hundreds of meters long. The spectacular images also attract numerous onlookers and tourists. But that’s not entirely safe.

The greatest danger is for people in the immediate vicinity of the volcano. “The heat, the falling rocks and the escaping vapors are particularly dangerous,” explains Annette Peters, head of the Institute for Epidemiology at the Helmholtz Zentrum München. You should then stay out of the danger zone as much as possible and follow the instructions of the authorities.

