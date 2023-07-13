Summer camp of the billionaires: This is where the business elite meet

ChatGPT boss Sam Altman is interviewed at the billionaire meeting. Getty Images News

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Allen & Co.’s annual conference, also known as “Billionaires’ Summer Camp,” is expected to start on Wednesday.

The ultra-high net worth guests began landing for the summit in Sun Valley, Idaho this week.

Tim Cook, Sam Altman and Marc Benioff are among the tech elite in attendance.

In summer it’s that time again: Billionaires, CEOs, media moguls and other powerful people meet to indulge in a little luxury in the great outdoors and talk about the day’s issues—and maybe even make some mega deals.

In a year that by massive Layoffs in the technology sector and in the editorial officesthe Spread of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI is shaped, the business elite could have much to talk about.

Meanwhile, they’ve flocked to Sun Valley Lodge to attend investment firm Allen & Co.’s annual conference, which is due to start in full force on Wednesday.

See who has already joined the contingent here:

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Watch as CEOs and their bags arrive at the Billionaires’ Summer Camp in scenic Idaho

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Every year, photographers await the arrival of CEOs, dealmakers and media moguls outside Sun Valley Lodge.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who recently announced the company’s first major new product in years, the Vision Pro headset, caught up with fellow Apple CEO Eddy Cue.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Also in attendance was OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has expressed a mixture of excitement and fear at his company’s viral creation, ChatGPT.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Kevin Dietsch/Getty.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff with a cowboy hat at Sun Valley Lodge on Tuesday.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Shari Redstone, daughter of the late media mogul Sumner Redstone, waves in front of Sun Valley Lodge.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav grabbed a drink at Sun Valley Lodge. Zaslav made headlines for restructuring at the company he heads.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo arriving at the lodge.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar stands with a group of newcomers.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Angie’s List CEO Joey Levin remains calm at the conference.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Brian Grazer, who co-founded Imagine Entertainment and runs a startup with Hollywood director Ron Howard, welcomed the others.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Grazer hugged David Zaslav and showed him something on a phone outside the cabin.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Anthony Wood, CEO of streaming platform Roku, was also in attendance.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Etch A Sketch artist Christoph Brown was there — and would likely win the competition for most unique outfit.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Getty/Kevin Dietsch

New York Times financial writer and Billions co-creator Andrew Ross Sorkin takes a stroll at Sun Valley Lodge.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

