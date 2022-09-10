What they contain

From a nutritional point of view, 100 g of plums or plums correspond to 89 g of edible portion, they provide only 36 kcalalong with 88 g of water, 0.5 g of protein, 0.1 g of fat, 8.9 g of sugars, 2.1 g of fiber2 mg of sodium, 190 mg of potassium, 13 mg of calcium, 0.2 mg of iron, plus vitamins A, B1, B12 and C.

The caloric intake goes to 220 kcal / 100 g of product for prunes, with obvious concentration of the various components exposed for the fresh ones.

Benefits

The best known feature of plums, fresh or dried, is certainly theirs laxative propertywhich helps to counter slowed transit and constipation. This effect appears to be due to the combined action of xylene and maltose, associated with magnesium in the form of magnesium-ammonium-phosphate.

They are also useful in supporting the liver function through a greater and facilitated production of bile.

With their content in sugars, vitamins and mineral salts, they represent a help against fatigue, carrying out a real vitalizing and energizing action. They are also diuretic and detoxifying.

Frequent use of plums during the fresh product period (summer) and dry ones in the off-season also brings great benefits to the skin, protecting it from premature aging thanks to their antioxidants, wrinkles and acne. A very promising compound has also recently been discovered from the peel of the plum that could help in the fight against psoriasis. According to a research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, it is the cyanidin, a molecule also present in berries that has been shown to have an unprecedented specific anti-inflammatory action. In studies on mice, cyanidin has been shown to be able to treat psoriasis and also severe asthma not curable with glucocorticosteroid drugs.

Recently, research published in the British Medical Journal also highlighted that increasing the consumption of prunes could help reduce by 18% the risk of developing the type 2 diabetes. The study, published three months after confirmation by EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) that 100 g of California prunes per day contribute to the maintenance of normal intestinal functions, claims that “there is a significant difference in the relationship between the different fruits and the risk of type 2 diabetes “.

Help against climate change

Plums and plums, along with peaches, could then help fight climate change reducing the consumption of irrigation water by half: this is confirmed by the research carried out in the field by Apo Conerpo, which holds the leadership among the organizations of fruit and vegetable producers in Europe.

Thanks to the good agronomic practices promoted – it is explained – it is possible to produce high quality summer fruit using up to 50% less watercontaining energy costs for fuels, reducing the carbon dioxide produced by the cultivation process by 60% and immobilizing hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2.

As stated on the Ansa website, “Fruit growing is wrong – he commented Davide Vernocchi, president of Apo Conerpo – is increasingly pointed out as a cause of the problem, accused of wasting water, polluting the environment with pesticides and impoverishing the earth. For over 20 years Apo Conerpo has been using the model of integrated production, a set of agronomic practices that allows to reduce and rationalize the use of chemical means, to apply methods to low environmental impact and at the same time obtaining high quality products. Today specific techniques are implemented in the orchards that allow us to be even more virtuous in terms of water saving and the reduction of climate-altering gas emissions, while saving energy, fuel and pesticides. Stone fruit, peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums represent an excellent example of the results of this commitment ”, explained the expert.

Variety

There is a remarkable variety of plums and plums. The purplish ones are distinguished by the presence of anthocyanins; in those of green and yellow color, substances of the god family prevail flavonoids and gods beta-carotenes.

Contraindications

Since they are sources of oxalatesit is good to know that plums and plums are contraindicated in kidney stones. In addition, those suffering from the syndrome of the irritable colon, gastritis and dysentery should refrain from their consumption.

Recipes

In addition to preparing excellent plum jamsin the kitchen these delicious fruits turn out to be ideal condiments for main courses meat based. For example, in Belgium the rabbit with plumsa tasty recipe that is prepared with a sweet sauce made with plums and raisins that will be cooked together with the floured rabbit and placed in a saucepan with butter, onion and herbs.

In autumn, the turkey stuffed with plums and chestnuts is a perfect recipe that brings to the table the sweet taste of chestnuts and the fresh one of plums. A rich and tasty dish capable of giving a different flavor to our table, to be taken into consideration even during the holidays.

Many also like plums with bacon, excellent alternatives for a delicious aperitif or appetizer. For this recipe, however, it is necessary to use dried plums, which can also be made in a simple way at home: you must first wash the fruits carefully and then heat them for a couple of minutes in the pot. Afterwards, the core must be removed, so you can opt for natural drying – which lasts several hours – or for the more practical baking in the oven. Here are all the steps of the recipe.