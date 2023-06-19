What to do about headaches caused by neck tension?

Homeopathic Laboratory Alexander Pfluger GmbH & Co. KG

If the neck is tense, it is not only the hardened muscles that hurt. It also presses on the surrounding nerve tracts and thus very often triggers headache attacks. Here it is beneficial to loosen and strengthen the tense neck, neck and shoulder area again. The active complex in Ranocalcin® (Homeopathic Laboratory Alexander Pfluger) starts at the cause of the symptoms and alleviates them sustainably.

Neck pain ranks second among the complaints of the musculoskeletal system and about a quarter of those affected also regularly suffer from headaches.[1] No wonder: the narrow neck has to both carry the heavy head and move it flexibly in every direction. As a result, the sensitive area of ​​muscles, tendons, ligaments and nerves is put under great strain every day and disorders are inevitable.

Causes of neck tension

The supporting structures of the cervical spine are very close together. Therefore, it is difficult to assess what exactly triggers the symptoms. The most common cause of tension headaches is painful muscle tension in the neck, shoulders, and upper back. There are many causes of non-specific neck pain, e.g. e.g.:

weak musculature little exercise long, one-sided sitting at the desk bad posture in the car, in front of the computer, on the smartphone stress family and professional worries cold drafts lying down incorrectly

Tackle neck tension holistically

The first priority is movement to loosen up hardened neck areas. Endurance sports, yoga and crawl or backstroke swimming are particularly suitable here. Physical activity also helps the psyche to reduce stress and relax muscles. Simple relaxation exercises can even be carried out at work. Suitable training videos are available at: www.ranocalcin.de/ratgeber/uebungen- gegen-rueckenache. Heat applications such as hot water bottles or heat packs have proven to be traditional home remedies. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on your posture. When sleeping, a neck support pillow and a back-friendly mattress relieve the strain. Acupuncture and osteopathy are also proven to be helpful.

Get out of the pain attacks with Ranocalcin®

Naturopathic treatment is an additional, well-tolerated option for the treatment of back, shoulder and neck complaints. Ranocalcin® contains six homeopathically prepared minerals: the calcium trio from the lime from the oyster shell, calcium phosphate and calcium fluoride, iron, zinc and silicic acid. With this combination, the complex remedy comprehensively supports the important structures of the musculoskeletal system and addresses the causes of complaints: It strengthens the bones, keeps tendons and ligaments elastic and promotes the flexibility of the fascia. Ranocalcin® is suitable for prevention and therapy. Efficacy and tolerability were evaluated in a 3-month study[2] confirmed. Since there are no side effects or interactions, the complex remedy can be combined very well with other forms of therapy and is suitable for long-term use.

The “Hot 7” for acute complaints

The Schüßler salt Magnesium phosphoricum from Pfluger as “Hot 7” has also proven itself for acute complaints. For this purpose, 10 tablets of Schuessler Salt No. 7 are dissolved in boiled water and drunk in small sips, as warm as possible. Each sip is held in the mouth for a moment. Due to the heat, the salt of the nerves and muscles unfolds its effect particularly quickly and promotes relaxation.

