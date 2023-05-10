What to do against rats in the garden? These tips will help

When rats decide to make your garden or house their home, you immediately have a problem to deal with. Rodents can cause an astounding amount of property damage in a short period of time. When these pests are around, the safety of homes, cars, and gardens is at risk. Rats pose a threat to human and animal health due to their ability to transmit infectious diseases to both groups. Once a rat infestation is detected, immediate action must be taken to get rid of the bug and ensure it doesn’t come back. Then the next important question is “What to do against rats in the garden?” – We will explain that to you in this article!

Is it dangerous to have rats in the garden?

The answer is yes, they are undoubtedly dangerous to health and can cause a whole host of serious complications. In addition, these sly rats can cause significant damage to structures and building materials such as brick, wood, concrete, and even some metals.

It is well known that rats can transmit a variety of diseases, some of which can be fatal if not treated in a timely and effective manner. If you have these rodents in your yard, there are a number of potential hazards that could be a cause for concern, including the following:

You can be bitten by a rat.

These rodents take unauthorized food from bird feeders.

They can transmit a number of diseases, including bubonic plague and hantavirus.

Rats can harm your animals.

You eat your vegetables.

Is there a reporting requirement?

If you discover a rat infestation in the garden, this is notifiable in many cities in Germany (e.g. Munich, Hamburg, Berlin). However, there is no nationwide, uniform reporting requirement. In principle, a rat infestation must be reported to the local public order office or health department.

The most common signs of rat infestation

These are some of the most obvious signs that you have rats in your yard.

Rat droppings in the garden

Rats are known to defecate extremely frequently and can produce up to 40 droppings in a single night. They are about 9 – 14 millimeters in size and dark brown in colour. They look like giant grains of rice. If you find such tracks in your yard or in the immediate vicinity of your home, these rodents are almost certainly the problem.

rat holes

The brown rat is distinguished from all other rat species by its remarkable ability to burrow much faster and more effectively than its conspecifics. The primary goal of this behavior of this species is to build a safe shelter and provide a suitable foraging shelter and nesting site for future generations. Holes dug by brown rats are most likely to be spotted in areas of the garden that are near compost bins, garden sheds, garages, patios, and other areas where food can be stored. Rats are attracted to these areas because they can easily get food there.

What to do against rats in the garden?

This way you can drive away the rodents.

Hide bird seed

Rats eat grain and the food falling from bird feeders could tempt them into entering your yard. If you have these bugs in your yard, you should stop feeding the birds. Store food for the birds and other animals in secure containers with lids.

Keep the outside area clean

Rats are less likely to be found in tidy gardens because they find less shelter there. Mow the grass short and clear up crowded storage areas. You should also dispose of trash and trim back overgrown plants, trees, shrubs, and perennials, especially those that are near fences or garden structures.

Plant mint and basil

Mint is a plant with a strong odor that rodents dislike. Plant a specimen or two in your garden and place pots at the entrance to your greenhouse not only to naturally deter uninvited guests but also to add a fragrant aroma to your outdoor space.

Rats have a strong aversion to a variety of plants, not just mint. Almost any strong-smelling herb (such as basil, echinacea, or thyme) will do the job.

Effective DIY remedy against rats

Peppermint essential oil is one of the widely used and very effective natural remedies for preventing rat infestations. If you mix it with water and use it in a spray bottle, you can use it extremely efficiently. Spray the solution into crevices and around the entrances of nests or tunnels. You can also put a few drops of the solution on a cotton ball and then place it on the affected area.

What to do against rats in the garden? Keep compost pile covered

Compost heaps are a great way to recycle organic waste, improve soil quality, and make a positive contribution to environmental health—all in one fell swoop. Unfortunately, they are also very popular with rats as they provide them with a comfortable environment. One solution to this problem is to dispose of the waste in a container that has a lockable lid so the rodents cannot get inside. If this is not possible, chicken wire can be placed under the pile to make it inaccessible from below.

Avoid mulching

Mulching is a common technique that can have significant benefits for your garden, but one that also offers a warm welcome to rats, mice, and other rodents—they are drawn to the warmth and moisture that mulch provides. You should avoid mulch altogether if possible. But if you absolutely have to, use a type of wood chip that doesn’t provide nearly as good living conditions for the pests.