What to do when a cold hits your ears?

When these symptoms occur, the cause may be tympanic effusion—a buildup of fluid behind the eardrum in the tympanic cavity. “About 80 percent of all girls and boys up to the age of six suffer from a tympanic effusion, especially after a cold or an inflammation of the middle ear,” explains Martin Burian, head of the ENT department at the Ordensklinikum Linz Merciful Sisters and answers the most important questions: How does it happen a tympanic effusion? He is often