“For several days we have been experiencing an atypical situation of rumors, versions, false reports and their consequent impact on financial instruments linked to the dollar,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa tweeted before the skyrocketing of the blue dollar. It was before the escalation of the informal value of the currency, close to 500 pesos almost without pause around noon.

Massa expressed himself on social networks in the face of the resignation rumors, which mentioned him, but pointed more insistently at the President of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), Miguel Pesce, after the meeting with President Alberto Fernández.

News in development

We are going to use all the tools of the State to order this situation and in this sense we notified the IMF of the restrictions that weighed on Argentina and we are going to change in the rediscussion of the Program. — Sergio Massa (@SergioMassa) April 25, 2023

news news–summary news–55-81″> Read Also Blue dollar: Massa reported the measures it will take to stop the rise

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

