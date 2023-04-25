Home » Blue dollar: Massa reported the measures it will take to stop the rise
Entertainment

Blue dollar: Massa reported the measures it will take to stop the rise

by admin
Blue dollar: Massa reported the measures it will take to stop the rise

“For several days we have been experiencing an atypical situation of rumors, versions, false reports and their consequent impact on financial instruments linked to the dollar,” Economy Minister Sergio Massa tweeted before the skyrocketing of the blue dollar. It was before the escalation of the informal value of the currency, close to 500 pesos almost without pause around noon.

Massa expressed himself on social networks in the face of the resignation rumors, which mentioned him, but pointed more insistently at the President of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA), Miguel Pesce, after the meeting with President Alberto Fernández.

News in development

news news–summary news–55-81″>
Read Also

Blue dollar: Massa reported the measures it will take to stop the rise

See also  "Batman" film review: Hero's duty includes facing major criminal cases | Batman Film Review | New Batman | The Batman

You may also like

[Great Beauty in Guangdong·Portuguese]Reacender a chama da ópera...

Video: she pretended to have cancer to collect...

Video | Xiao Zhengnan debuted for 20 years,...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

“Honkai Star Railway” Producer × ATLUS Katsura Hashino...

How was the sophisticated robbery at the house...

Building blocks are easy to build. Magic Swift...

Here’s how to protect your keys from remote...

La Calera: the Electoral Justice prohibited one of...

Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Star in Spider-Man Villain Movie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy