"The FMLN represents the interests of the great majorities"

"The FMLN represents the interests of the great majorities"

The head of the FMLN faction in the Legislative Assembly, Jaime Guevara, affirmed in a television interview that his party represents the interests of the Salvadoran people. Therefore, he considered being an option in the 2024 elections.

“We are going to continue to be with this project that represents the great majorities, the FMLN is a party that was born from the Salvadoran population, which faced many political and economic crises in the country… and in this adverse context the FMLN wants to be an option” , the deputy narrowed.

The parliamentarian’s statements contradict the different opinion studies that affirm that the FMLN ceased to be an option among the Salvadoran people.

