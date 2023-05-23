What to eat in spring to get fit for summer

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, they help cell regeneration and prepare the skin for the sun: here’s what to eat in spring

What to eat in spring? Nature allows us to put the perfect foods on the table to meet the swimsuit rehearsal and summer needs: rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins, they have low caloric intake, help cell regeneration and prepare the skin for the first rays of the sun .

In fact, every season has its needs – and by eating in season we can satisfy them all.

So here are 10 fruits and vegetables not to be missed on the table, each with its own identikit, which explains its properties and beneficial effects.

What to eat in spring

Strawberries

The first to appear are the wild ones, small red nuggets with an intense aroma and a sweet taste, which surpass antioxidant power that of many other foods.

Rich in vitamin C and among the fruits that most contribute to keeping young, strawberries contain calcium, iron and magnesium, they are recommended for those suffering from rheumatism, colds and have beneficial effects on cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases, cholesterol and triglycerides . Merit of the salicylic acid contained in them, which helps to keep blood pressure and fluidity under control. Strawberry also has a high phosphorus content and is used for its laxative, diuretic and purifying properties. Finally they contain the xylitola sweet substance that prevents the formation of dental plaque and kills the germs responsible for bad breath.

Spinach

A group of researchers from the University of Arkansas has discovered that the average amount of antioxidant substances present in spring spinach is greater than that present in autumn spinach, which grows with less light and in conditions of greater stress for the plant. rich in flavonoidsrather than iron (which made them legendary as Popeye’s natural energiser), this vegetable is particularly appreciated for its anti carcinogenic properties e anti inflammatory. They also contain vitamins, minerals and lots of chlorophyll, they are purifying and slightly laxative. Useful to the eye is the LUTEIN.

Peas

They are available all year round, but the new spring ones are the tenderest, sweetest and can also be eaten raw. Like broad beans, they are the legumes whose consumption is best suited to subjects suffering from meteorism and colitis. Peas contain vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the body’s defences, and B; good amounts of potassium which has diuretic properties, are a natural source of amino acids and fiber, useful for regulating the intestine and keeping cholesterol under control. Rich in iron, potassium, phosphorus and mineral salts, they are low in calories and promote a sense of satiety. The chlorophyll present in this vegetable stimulates the body in the production of red blood cells, bringing benefits to the immune system.

Carrots

The authentic one, spring and PGI is the novella of Ispica, a locality in the province of Ragusa where it is cultivated to reach maturity from the end of February until the beginning of June. The root, which is the edible part, is crunchy and has a herbaceous aroma rich in beta-carotene, a substance which is transformed into active vitamin A within the body (suitable for those suffering from eye diseases). The richness in beta-carotene makes the carrot precious skin ally: stimulates the production of melanin and prevents the formation of wrinkles and skin dryness, inducing correct tissue growth and repair. Already a small salad of raw carrots a day regulates liver activity e reduces blood cholesterol levels.

salad

Between lettuces (romaine, cut, curly, red, gentle, hooded) and baby lettuce, Pasqualina salad, chicory, rapunzel and valerian (or songino or gurnard), in spring you are spoiled for choice. All salads are rich in vitamins (A, C), mineral salts (football, iron) e soluble fiberparticularly effective in the prevention of arteriosclerosis.

Apricots

Among the fruits with the greatest amount of potassium e carotene, an essential substance for the production of vitamin A, which is able to stimulate the production of melanin, the substance responsible for tanning and skin protection. Also rich in vitamin C from PP e sorbitolwhich gives the apricot light laxative properties, few know that the seeds contained in its stone contain the vitamin B17 (laetrile), a substance that appears to be able to attack and destroy the diseased cells of the body, in particular those of some types of cancer (research conducted by Dr. Dean Burk of the National Cancer Institute).

Zuchinis

Faithful allies of the urinary tract and intestines, they are low in calories, low in salt, refreshing, tasty and easily digestible. Among the main nutrients, they contain potassium, folic acid, Vitamin E e C. Zucchini helps to counteract intestinal inflammation problems and are very useful in case of constipation. It also seems that they have relaxing and calming properties. The presence in large quantities of potassium makes zucchini a “anti-fatigue” food also recommended for those with hypertension problems.

Cherries

Sweet or sour, there are many varieties of cherries. Composed above all of water, a small percentage of proteins, vitamins A and C, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, iron, sodium and magnesium, among the sugars present in cherries the levulosio it is a sugar that has no contraindications for diabetics who, therefore, can eat it in quantity. Rich in flavonoidsvery useful substances in the fight against free radicals and great allies in the process of slowing down cellular aging, which in combination with vitamins A and C, stimulate the production of collagen (which benefits the skin). Fresh cherry has purifying and detoxifying propertiesbesides those diuretics and laxatives e relieves the abdominal swelling. It has recently been discovered that the melatonin present in cherries in good quantities helps fight insomnia.

Radishes

Also called radishes or radishes, they are red or white, have a crunchy pulp and a slightly spicy flavour, which makes them a natural stimulant for the lungs and respiratory tract. Very rich in vitamina B e C e you ferro, have diuretic and purifying properties, stimulating the activity of the liver and gallbladder. I am digestives (with the exception of those who really don’t digest them), and nothing of them is thrown away. I am low-calorie and contain many nutrients such as iron, phosphorus, calcium, B vitamins, vitamin C and folic acid. Theirs has been known since ancient times ability to induce sleep because they help relax the muscles and the nervous system. Also in ancient times they were used as a natural remedy against fever.