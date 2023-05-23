Graz in the 50s – when the TU was full of Iranian students

8
It is a little-researched part of the history of migration: that of students who move to another country. “In the 1950s, there were up to two thirds of foreign students at Graz University of Technology – at that time a technical university,” says historian Joachim Hainzl from the Xenos association. Because: “After the state treaty, Austria aggressively advertised in other countries for students.”
