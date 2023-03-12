The controversy between Gustavo Petro and his son Nicolás It has been one of the most mentioned topics in the media in recent days. Recently, The president gave an interview in which he gave very controversial details about his relationship with his son.

It should be remembered that a week ago, dDue to several accusations against Juan Fernando Petro and Nicolás Petro – brother and son respectively of the president -, the president formally requested the Attorney General’s Office, headed by Francisco Barbosa, that it carry out the pertinent investigations to clarify the case of alleged collections of “bribes” from drug traffickers to be included in the Total Peace project.

The announcement was made by President Petro through a press community that he shared through his Twitter account, in which he reiterated that the only person authorized by his government to advance peace talks is Commissioner Danilo Rueda.

“Due to the information that is rumored in public opinion about my brother Juan Fernando Petro Urrego and my eldest son Nicolás Petro Burgos, I ask the Attorney General of the Nation to carry out all the necessary investigations and determine possible responsibilities,” explained the head of State.

The accusations, it should be remembered, began months ago when it was rumored that Juan Fernando Petro, and alleged emissaries of his, were meeting with powerful drug traffickers in the country’s prisons, making charges to include them in benefits stipulated within the framework of the ‘Total Peace’ process.

In the same statement, President Gustavo Petro reiterated his “trust” in his relatives, although he was also emphatic that he would respect the conclusions reached by the investigations.

“My commitment to Colombia and to Colombian men and women is to achieve peace and whoever wants to interfere in that purpose or take personal advantage of it has no place in the government, even if they are members of my family,” he said before reiterating that He trusts the innocence of those investigated.

“I trust that my brother and my son can prove their innocence but I will respect the conclusions reached by justice,” he concluded.

At the time, Juan Fernando Petro defended himself against criticism and revealed that unscrupulous people would be using his name to promise, without substantiation, benefits that he was unaware of.