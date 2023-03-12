Home News Eight people have died when two boats sank off the coast of California
by admin
Image: AFP

Hespress – AFPSunday 12 March 2023 – 19:00

Eight people were killed when two “smuggling” boats sank on Saturday night off the coast of San Diego in the US state of California, local authorities said Sunday.

“This is one of the worst tragedies of maritime smuggling in California,” said San Diego Emergency Services Chief James Gartland, apparently referring to migratory flows between Mexico and the United States.

He added that the victims were adults, without revealing their nationalities.

