11
Sunday 12 March 2023 – 19:00
Eight people were killed when two “smuggling” boats sank on Saturday night off the coast of San Diego in the US state of California, local authorities said Sunday.
“This is one of the worst tragedies of maritime smuggling in California,” said San Diego Emergency Services Chief James Gartland, apparently referring to migratory flows between Mexico and the United States.
He added that the victims were adults, without revealing their nationalities.
See also Romano Bortolin, from the "Botegon" to the Maja Dress shops: "A lot of passion for our customers"