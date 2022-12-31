What to eat on New Year’s Eve? The question may be nagging for some. If we want to have a happy new year let’s do this at the table.

The new year is upon us, so what what to eat on new year’s eve? If in many parts of Italy it is always tradition that reigns and we will not deviate much from the stakes imposed by a certain heritage that it is hard to abandon, it must be said that the reasons for which to enjoy this or that specialties are different.

There are not only justifications of an objective and purely gastronomic nature. Some foods are placed on our tables on New Year’s Eve and fall within the category of what to eat on New Year’s Eve because they are of symbolic and very significant importance.

And because in general they are considered as auspicious. Let’s see what to eat on New Year’s Eve. We have lentils, pomegranate and grapes. They are a symbol of prosperity, especially economic, and therefore of prosperity. A bit like the blindfolded cornucopia, which is overflowing with money.

Even the fact of having grains in this case makes the combination very clear. The Grape in particular is a widespread custom in Spain and Mexico. At the stroke of the fateful midnight, exactly 12 grapes must be eaten. One for each month of the year.

What to eat on New Year’s Eve, there is something for all tastes at all latitudes

There are even black beans, and always for a symbolism of approach to money. In the southern United States, ‘black eyed peas are to be enjoyed with rice, onion and sliced ​​bacon. They represent many beautiful, ringing and attractive coins.

Any leftovers should be eaten the next day, as a sign of frugality and moderation in any case. To this list must then be added beets, zucchini, cabbage, cabbage and broccoli. All green in color like US dollars, the ‘greens’.

In Asia, on the other hand, a land more inclined to reflect on the importance of spirituality and being, what to eat on New Year’s Eve is a question that is answered with dishes that embody the idea of ​​longevity. For example noodles, the typical oriental spaghetti.

Widespread and appreciated in China and Japan. And the longer they are, the greater health and long life they guarantee, as the belief dictates. Maybe we could do the same thing here too, with spaghetti.

Other foods that will bring good

Another lucky New Year’s food – actually more of a spice – is chilli. Drive away trouble, and we often see it during a nice walk in Naples. This would derive from the custom dating back to the Neolithic period, and therefore between 8 thousand and 5 thousand years ago.

Back then it was customary to hang the horns of animals on the doorstep. To indicate power and virility. Then rice cannot be missing, synonymous with abundance and fullness. And here too there are as many grains as coins that one would like to pocket.

We close with a tasty succulent roast pork. Dish of substance from an animal from which nothing is thrown away. And who never walks backwards, but always looks forward.