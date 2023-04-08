You may not know it but there are certain foods that you can eat if you want to live longer and they really lengthen life: here’s what they are!

The salute it is the basis of everything, both mental and physical ei triggers that prevent you from keeping fit like the type of diet, lo lifestyle and environmental factors can also affect the longevity vital to people. In fact, according to some studies conducted over the years, one seems to have emerged discovery that the case you know.

That is, that there are categories of beneficial foods able to greatly influence the life span of individuals. It has emerged from various observational studies that on these foods you can live approximately 10 years more following a healthy and balanced diet and more. They are not about magical foods difficult to find in supermarkets, these are healthy foods that will surely suit you too.

Which foods you can eat to live longer and which not: here are some curiosities!

It is essential eat wellso that you will prevent any chronic diseases such as obesity, overweight and metabolic diseases. It’s time to learn about the various foods that will benefit your life and yours psycho-physical health such as seasonal fruit and vegetables. Certainly among the various things that guarantee longevity, the aforementioned cannot be missing:

green leafy vegetables;

Cabbage, peppers, broccoli;

Arance, mele, banane e melegrane.

Feel free to cook these foods however you like, as long as you avoid as much as possible excessive consumption of sodium, sugar and various condiments. You can also combine the aforementioned foods with legumes of various kinds and Whole grains. It is advisable to prefer low-calorie foods that contain vegetable proteins, Omega 3 and nutritional properties such as oily fish and eggs. If it is difficult for you to introduce the right amount of water, you can opt for flavored waters, for this comes the rescue this useful healthy cooking guide that’s right for you!

There are also beneficial drinks such as vegetable drinks such as soy, coconut and unsweetened almond milk. Don’t miss these useful tips to live well, in health and lose excess weight while avoiding the risk of cancer and pathological diseases. Foods instead that it is not recommended to take to avoid serious damage to health are processed meats, refined grains and prepackaged foods.



Nicholas DeSantis

