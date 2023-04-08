This is not B.’s crocodile, like the ones that all the newspapers keep ready in view of what will happen sooner or later (not only to him: to all of us humans). Unlike B., who started fighting communism when it died, we prefer to fight our opponents alive and well. When they are ill, we do not deny anything we have said, written or thought about them. But let’s put everything on hold, because the battle for life comes first, ready to return to the attack if the target becomes mobile again. Luckily, apart from some nut made famous by social media, no one wishes B. to lose that battle. So we don’t understand the fury of his waiters and employees who ask the anti-Berlusconians to abjure, participate in the preventive beatification of Caro Non Estinto, even “surrender because he won” (Ballusti dixit). To find out if he won or lost, it should be clarified what war, battle or game we are talking about.

The one against communism had been won by others (Reagan, Pope Wojtyla, Walesa, Havel, the Afghan mujahideen, etc.), before he took the field after the funeral. He has lost the one for the liberal revolution through abandonment, in the sense that he has always avoided it: in a liberal democracy, a monopolistic satrap assisted (first by the Caf, then by himself) and outlawed would not have built his real estate empires, editorial, financial and political, because they would have arrested him sooner. He has clamorously lost the one to go down in history as a statesman: today no one, not even the most servile waiter, would be able to point out a single reform or little law of his three governments that has improved the lives of Italians, so much so that for ten years the bulk of right-wing voters are looking elsewhere. He had already won the one to change the common feeling before 1994 with his TVs, but he changed it for the worse by eliminating that bit of culture, style and seriousness that previously survived: after ’94, with the end of the glimmer competition Rai-Mediaset and the Berlusconi era left, it’s all a nosedive. He has clamorously lost the one to destroy the Constitution: his only reform, the Devolution, was razed to the ground by the Italians in the 2006 referendum. Instead the one to clear illegality, conflict of interest, privilege, familism, sexism, anti-fascism, lies, impunity, privatization of the state, the prostitution of everything and everyone has won, but it has nothing to boast about. We wish him to live at least another ten years, during which we will continue to fight him without a cent off. And then when he leaves us, if he hasn’t buried us all, we will continue to think of the dead what we thought of the living.