What you should eat to reduce menopause symptoms

by Editorial Staff with ChatGPT

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the DonnaClick channel! Sign up by clicking here!



JOIN

The menopause it is a transitional period in a woman’s life which can be accompanied by a variety of physical and psychological symptoms. In addition to conventional treatment options, such as hormone therapiesMany studies have shown that proper nutrition can help reduce menopausal symptoms.

Foods rich in calcium

Consuming foods rich in calcium is essential during menopause to maintain bone health. Integrate into your diet dairy products, cheesesfish like salmon, and leafy greens like broccoli and kale can help you maintain good bone density and prevent osteoporosis.

Foods rich in vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for calcium absorption and bone health. Some vitamin D-rich foods include fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, egg yolks, fortified milk and soy products. Additionally, sun exposure can help your body synthesize vitamin D.

Foods rich in phytoestrogens

I phytoestrogens they are plant compounds that can act as a natural substitute for estrogen in the body. Some foods rich in phytoestrogens are flax seeds, soybeans, beans, sunflower seeds and almonds. These foods can help relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and vaginal dryness.

Foods rich in omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their heart and brain health benefits. During menopause, they can also help reduce inflammation and improve mood. Oily fish like salmon, sardines and herring are excellent sources of omega-3s. Alternatively, you can opt for fish oil supplements.

Foods rich in B vitamins

B vitamins, such as vitamin B6, vitamin B12 and folic acid, play an important role in regulating mood and energy. Some foods rich in B vitamins are lean meat, fish, eggs, green leafy vegetables, and legumes.

In summary, proper nutrition during menopause can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. Incorporating foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, phytoestrogens, omega-3s and B vitamins into your diet can help. However, it’s important to consult your doctor or a nutritionist before making any major changes to your diet.

Sources:

Mayo Clinic – Menopause diet: Can dietary changes relieve symptoms? Harvard Health Publishing – Menopause and diet WebMD – Menopause and Diet

Related articles