In Bologna, the Fondazione Policlinico Sant’Orsola has opened a wellness center for the patients of the internal medicine pavilion: 400 beds and no showers. «A piece of normal life, a sign of attention to the person», says director Stefano Vezzani. Born in 2019, the Foundation raised almost 4.8 million euros in 2020 for Covid and has now settled at 2 million. The lesson of the pandemic? «Weave different relationships with companies, building truly mutual added value»

