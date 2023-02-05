Home Business The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the hacker attack, here’s the cause
Business

The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the hacker attack, here’s the cause

by admin
The Tim network down throughout Italy: excluding the hacker attack, here’s the cause

(Image source: Pexels)

Tim network down: that’s why

Tim it is not working in all of Italy, from north to south. There are thousands of reports and they concern internet access from a fixed location and, in part, also from a mobile. Problems are reported from all over Italy, from Roma a Napoli passing through Pavia, Reggio Emilia, Turin, Treviso, Modena, Milan, Bologna. Excluding the hacker attack regarding Tim’s down reported by many users from all over Italy. According to the Postal Police, it would only be a question of technical problems of interest the fixed internet network and not the mobile one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stellantis, the trade unions: no steps back on gigafactory and investments are needed

You may also like

Resolution 47 of 01/23/2023 – Appointment Director of...

Three certificates to ride the rise

Meloni “feels aversion to Germany”: the words in...

Pope Francis concludes his visit to South Sudan:...

From Giò Ponti to Fazio, farewell to the...

Intred: “So we will bring fiber to all...

Algeria: Sonatrach and Sasol partner for hydrogen production...

Giorgia Meloni, the arrival at the cdx event...

Fiscal inequalities in assets: the Constitution is only...

Opinions and Interests at 1%%. Is it worth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy