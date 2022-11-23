Home Business The first batch of selected personal pension insurance products list released
Business

The first batch of selected personal pension insurance products list released

by admin
The first batch of selected personal pension insurance products list released

On November 23, according to the information on the official website of Bank of China, the list of the first batch of selected personal pension insurance products was released.

Specifically, a total of 7 products were shortlisted, namely China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “China Life Xinxiangbao Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, PICC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “PICC Life Insurance Fushou Niannian Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taiping Suisui Jinsheng Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, Taiping Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taiping Shengshi Fuxiang Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance for Jinsheng”, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taikang Zhenxiang Centenary Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance” Insurance”, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taikang Zhenxiang Centenary Type B Exclusive Commercial Endowment Insurance”, National Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. “National Common Wealth Exclusive Commercial Endowment Insurance”.

The Personal Pension Banking and Insurance Industry Information Platform is a personal pension information management service platform established and operated by Bank of China Insurance Information Technology Management Co., Ltd. authorized by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and established with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. An information management service platform for commercial banks, insurance companies and other institutions in the pension business to establish system connection and provide support for the personal pension business.

See also  Sprint of Buzzi and Cnh Industrial on the Stock Exchange

You may also like

Lombard GDP at stake in 2023. Spada: only...

Mortgages under 36: who is entitled to the...

Positive inflation in the United States has digested...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 23rd. The EU proposal...

New Zealand’s record rate hike signals recession in...

TIM: political meeting on the dossier expected in...

Cautious stock exchanges awaiting the Fed minutes, in...

Stock index futures closed slightly higher, IH main...

Piaggio, new Vespa factory in Indonesia

Initiate the pilot city of comprehensive electrification of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy