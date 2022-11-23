On November 23, according to the information on the official website of Bank of China, the list of the first batch of selected personal pension insurance products was released.

Specifically, a total of 7 products were shortlisted, namely China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “China Life Xinxiangbao Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, PICC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “PICC Life Insurance Fushou Niannian Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taiping Suisui Jinsheng Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance”, Taiping Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taiping Shengshi Fuxiang Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance for Jinsheng”, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taikang Zhenxiang Centenary Exclusive Commercial Pension Insurance” Insurance”, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. “Taikang Zhenxiang Centenary Type B Exclusive Commercial Endowment Insurance”, National Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. “National Common Wealth Exclusive Commercial Endowment Insurance”.

The Personal Pension Banking and Insurance Industry Information Platform is a personal pension information management service platform established and operated by Bank of China Insurance Information Technology Management Co., Ltd. authorized by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and established with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. An information management service platform for commercial banks, insurance companies and other institutions in the pension business to establish system connection and provide support for the personal pension business.